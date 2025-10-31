Grayscale Bets Its Solana ETF Could Mirror Bitcoin, Ethereum Boom— But Reality Says Otherwise

Key Takeaways

Grayscale projects its Solana ETF could capture $5 billion in net assets.

The projection is based on the performance of BTC/ETH ETF markets; however, its current ETFs are showing heavy outflows.

Two-spot Solana ETFs are currently trading in the market with very low inflows and interest in their first week.

Grayscale is doubling down on Solana’s potential—calling it the “next Bitcoin or Ethereum moment.”

But while the asset manager claims its Solana ETF could attract $5 billion in inflows, early data and Grayscale’s own track record tell a different story.

Betting Big on Solana

Grayscale’s Head of Research, Zach Pandl, believes its Solana ETF could eventually hold more than 5% of the token’s total supply, much like how Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs soaked up institutional demand after their debut.

Trading under the ticker GSOL, the fund aims to differentiate itself by returning 77% of Solana’s staking rewards to investors — a feature designed to attract those seeking steady yields rather than just price fluctuations.

But that confidence isn’t reflected in the numbers.

On launch day, Grayscale’s Solana ETF pulled in just $1.4 million in inflows , a quiet debut compared to the $500 million that exited Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs at the same time.

By contrast, Bitwise’s BSOL ETF, which launched a day earlier, saw $46.5 million in inflows — helped by its much lower 0.2% fee versus Grayscale’s 2.5% cut.

For now, investors are choosing the cheaper, simpler option.

A Familiar Playbook

Once known as the bridge between crypto and Wall Street, Grayscale is once again trying to prove it still has what it takes to lead the market—this time with Solana.

However, if history is any guide, the odds might not be in its favor.

After winning its landmark case against the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in 2023, which cleared the path for spot Bitcoin ETFs, Grayscale briefly looked like the undisputed champion of crypto finance.

That victory, however, quickly turned into a lesson.

When its spot Bitcoin ETF finally launched, Grayscale found itself in a fee war against giants like BlackRock—and lost badly.

While BlackRock charged just 0.2%, Grayscale clung to its 2.5% management fee, ten times higher.

Today, Grayscale’s Bitcoin ETF has bled more than $24 billion in cumulative outflows , while its Ethereum ETF is down another $5 billion.

The firm has seen more days of outflows than inflows, struggling to hold onto investor interest even as crypto ETFs gained mainstream traction.

That history casts a long shadow over its new Solana ETF, which carries the same high 2.5% fee.

If past performance is any indication, Grayscale could be setting itself up for another uphill battle—this time against both cheaper competitors and a skeptical market.

A Market Losing Its Appetite

Then comes the altcoin ETF market.

With Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs dominating institutional allocations, altcoin ETFs are fighting for scraps in an already cautious market.

New launches—such as Canary’s HBAR and Litecoin ETFs—have further split investor attention.

To make matters worse, there are over a 100 applications still waiting for approval.

The market is now saturated, and the hype that drove BTC and ETH ETF success appears to have since cooled.

For all of Grayscale’s ambitions, the data paints a sobering picture: outflows, fragmentation, and investor fatigue.

The company’s past success paved the road for crypto ETFs, but it may not be the one to lead the next wave.

As the crypto market battles macroeconomic headwinds and investor caution, Grayscale’s $5 billion Solana dream might prove to be just that—a dream.