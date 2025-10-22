Search
Solana Gets Its First Spot ETF as Hong Kong Opens the Door to Altcoin Funds

Prashant Jha
Solana gets its first ETF in Asia.

Key Takeaways

  • Hong Kong approves its first-ever Solana spot ETF, issued by ChinaAMC.
  • It is the third crypto spot ETF in Hong Kong after Bitcoin and Ethereum.
  • The Solana ETF will debut on Oct. 27 on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Hong Kong has approved its first spot Solana (SOL) exchange-traded fund (ETF), expanding its roster of regulated crypto investment products.

The ETF, issued by China Asset Management Company (ChinaAMC), received formal clearance from the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) earlier this week.

This marks the third cryptocurrency spot ETF to receive SFC approval — following Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) — and the first Solana ETF in Asia.

Details of the Listing

According to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX) , ChinaAMC will manage the Solana ETF, officially titled the Hua Xia Solana ETF.

The fund is scheduled to debut on Oct. 27 with a minimum investment of roughly $100, and each trading unit will consist of 100 shares.

Trading operations will be conducted through OSL Exchange, while OSL Digital Securities will serve as sub-custodian, and BOCI-Prudential Trustee Limited will act as primary custodian.

ChinaAMC, a major player in Hong Kong’s asset management space, previously launched the region’s first Bitcoin and Ethereum spot ETFs — setting the stage for broader institutional access to crypto.

A Push for Altcoin ETF Markets

Hong Kong’s approval arrives ahead of the U.S., where SEC authorization for Solana ETFs remains delayed, partly due to regulatory bottlenecks and government shutdown disruptions.

The U.S. currently has pending applications for spot altcoin ETFs, including Solana, XRP, and HBAR.

Analysts believe Hong Kong’s move could accelerate global competition in the altcoin ETF segment and pressure U.S. regulators to act.

Spot Solana ETFs have already launched in Canada, Brazil, and Kazakhstan, and Hong Kong’s entry could drive modest institutional inflows.

According to J.P. Morgan analysts, Solana ETFs may attract up to $1.5 billion in their first year, roughly one-seventh of Ethereum’s ETF inflows.

