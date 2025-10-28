Search
Home / News / Crypto / News / BlackRock Only Thing Keeping Bitcoin ETFs Afloat, Report Suggests
News
3 min read

BlackRock Only Thing Keeping Bitcoin ETFs Afloat, Report Suggests

Published
Eddie Mitchell
Published
By Eddie Mitchell
Edited by Samantha Dunn
Bitcoin ETF markets need BlackRock.

BlackRock's IBIT dominance continues to grow. | Credit: Stephanie Keith via Getty Images.

Share on
Key Takeaways
  • BlackRock holds $92.66 billion in BTC, more than half of the combined net assets of all U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs.
  • Grayscale has recorded $24.62 billion in net outflows since launching in January 2024.
  • Without BlackRock, BTC ETF flows would be running negative overall.

U.S. spot Bitcoin (BTC) exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have been a roaring success, though mostly for BlackRock, which has been dominating the crypto ETF race since launching.

Try Our Recommended Crypto Exchanges
Sponsored
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Bitunix

Bitunix
promotions
Receive up to $100,000 worth of exclusive gifts for newcomers upon registration.
Coins
Bitcoin Ethereum Tether USD Coin Solana 151
Claim Offer
Bitget

Bitget
promotions
Earn rewards worth up to 5,000 USDT on your first deposit
Coins
Bitcoin Ethereum Tether Litecoin Bitcoin Cash 88
Claim Offer
WEEX

WEEX
promotions
Enjoy up to 30,000 USDT Bonus when you sign up and complete tasks.
Coins
Bitcoin Ethereum Tether Dogecoin Litecoin 207
Claim Offer

Bitcoin for BlackRock

In a recent post , K33’s Head of Research, Vetle Lunde, noted that BTC ETFs’ inflows have hit $26.9 billion year-to-date, and highlighted that BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) is the one fund holding them up.

IBIT is responsible for $28.1 billion of this figure, meaning that without IBIT, BTC ETFs would be running at a negative overall return.

However, what the analysis misses is that if Grayscale’s BTC ETF were also removed from the equation, funds would, most likely, be in the green, though not by much.

The worst-performing fund, Grayscale’s GBTC , hasn’t seen a single month of positive flows and has shed $24.62 billion in cumulative net outflows since launching in January 2024.

Arguably, GBTC’s persistent outflows have massively skewed these results negatively.

But that’s not to say that IBIT isn’t outperforming the competition. The numbers speak for themselves.

BlackRock’s IBIT Dominance

As of Oct. 27, 2025, BlackRock’s IBIT commands $92.66 billion in total net assets after recording $65.37 billion in cumulative net inflows.

IBIT represents roughly 60% of the $155.89 billion held in total net assets by all twelve U.S. BTC funds combined.

Together, they hold 6.83% of BTC’s total market cap; IBIT accounts for 4.06% of this figure.

IBIT monthly flows. | Credit: SoSoValue.

IBIT has seen just one month of net outflows. This occurred in February 2025 when it lost $755.77 million, a paltry sum for the booming fund. The loss was recovered in the two months that followed.

It’s a massive overperformance for the fund. Its nearest competitor, Fidelity’s Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC), currently holds $23.71 billion in net assets with $12.6 billion in cumulative net inflows.

Top Picks for Bitcoin
Most Popular
Table of Contents
    Eddie Mitchell
    About the Author

    Eddie Mitchell

    Eddie is a gaming and crypto writer at CCN. Covering the often weird and wonderful world of Web3 with an adoring, but skeptical eye. Prior to CCN, Eddie has spent the past seven years working his way through the crypto, finance, and technology industry. He began with PR and journalism with Bitcoin PR Buzz and BitcoinNews.com, eventually working his way to become a copywriter with a dozen firms, including the likes of Polkadot before returning to journalism in 2023. Having studied Radio production and journalism at University in the UK, Eddie spent a few years making podcasts and presenting on a local London radio station as he built up his writing chops. A lifelong skateboarder, Eddie can often be found at the skatepark or touring the streets looking for something new to try. That, or kicking back playing JRPGs on his original PSP.
    See more
    [email protected] LinkedIn Twitter
    Related News
    Crypto wallet ownership disparities grow.
    Crypto
    Oct 28, 2025 | 1:32 PM UTC2 hours ago

    Mercuryo’s Petr Kozyakov On Why Only the Rich Are Using Crypto Wallets — For Now

    Eddie Mitchell
    Eddie Mitchell
    Google Trends show crypto searches down nearly 80% from 2025 highs.
    Crypto
    Oct 28, 2025 | 12:02 PM UTC4 hours ago

    Google Trends Show Crypto Interest Drops Back to Trump Tariff War Levels as Market Uncertainty Grows

    Prashant Jha
    Prashant Jha
    Bitcoin’s new BIP-444 soft fork proposal has ignited fierce debate.
    Bitcoin (BTC)
    Oct 28, 2025 | 9:02 AM UTC7 hours ago

    BIP-444 Explained: The Bitcoin Soft Fork Proposal Dividing Developers and the Community

    Prashant Jha
    Prashant Jha
    loading
    loading
    Close
    By using CCN.com you consent to our privacy & cookie policy Continue
    Survey Icon
    Help us improve
    1 of 4
    Is this your first time here?
    What brought you here today?
    What are you most interested in?
    Would you be interested in:
    Thank you icon
    Thank you for your feedback!