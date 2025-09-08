Search
3 min read

Grayscale Files To Transform Chainlink Product Into Spot Market Fund

Published
Kurt Robson
Published
By Kurt Robson
Edited by Samantha Dunn
Digital asset investment platform Grayscale has set its sights on converting its Chainlink product into a fully regulated ETF.

Digital asset investment platform Grayscale has set its sights on converting its Chainlink product into a fully regulated ETF. | Credit: Jonathan Raa/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Key Takeaways
  • Grayscale has filed with the SEC to convert its existing Chainlink Trust into a spot exchange-traded fund listed on NYSE Arca.
  • Coinbase will provide custody while BNY Mellon will manage administration.
  • The filing comes during a surge in crypto ETF activity.

Digital asset investment platform Grayscale has set its sights on converting its Chainlink product into a fully regulated exchange-traded fund.

In a new filing on September 5 with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, the firm outlined plans to relaunch the Grayscale Chainlink Trust as an exchange-traded fund (ETF).

Disclosure
Grayscale Files For a Chainlink ETF

Under the structure put forward, Coinbase would provide custody, while BNY Mellon would manage administration and transfers.

Creation and redemption of shares would initially be limited to cash transactions in blocks of 10,000, with the option of token-based settlements left open for a later stage.

The company also signalled that staking of Chainlink could be added once regulators clarify the tax and compliance landscape.

Chainlink, the blockchain network that feeds external data into smart contracts, is valued at more than $15bn and sits among the top twenty crypto assets.

What Does This Mean For Grayscale?

Grayscale already runs a Chainlink Trust, a private investment product holding LINK tokens.

These trusts are limited in scope and not as widely accessible to ordinary investors.

By applying to turn it into an ETF, Grayscale wants to make Chainlink exposure available on a mainstream stock exchange, NYSE Arca.

This means investors can buy and sell shares of the fund in the same way they would a stock without having to hold LINK tokens directly or navigate crypto exchanges.

Crypto ETFs On The Rise

Grayscale’s move comes amid intensifying competition in the crypto ETF space.

In the U.S., spot Ethereum ETFs  have been on the surge, with record-breaking inflows, as investors seem to pull away from Bitcoin.

According to SoSoValue data , Ethereum ETFs broke records with a massive $1.02 billion in daily total net inflows on Aug. 11, 2025.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin ETFs ran red with $387.34 million monthly net outflows throughout August.

Was this Article helpful? Yes No
Most Popular
Table of Contents
    Kurt Robson
    About the Author

    Kurt Robson

    Kurt Robson is a London-based reporter at CCN, specialising in the fast-moving worlds of crypto and emerging technology.
