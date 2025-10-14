Crypto ETFs Struggle as $750M Outflows Wipe Out October Inflows Momentum

Following last week’s historic crypto market crash, U.S. spot Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have suffered huge outflows as investors pull back in anticipation of further volatility.
As per SoSoValue data, Bitcoin ETFs recorded $326.52 million in daily total net outflows on Oct. 13.
It marks a second consecutive day of outflows, now totaling $331.02 million.
At present, markets are struggling to find their footing, and BTC is trading down 10% over the past week at $111,900.
Amid the gigantic outflows, just one fund, BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT), saw daily net inflows of $60.36 million.
IBIT remains the leading BTC ETF by far. To date, it’s recorded $65.32 billion in cumulative net inflows and commands $93.11 billion in net assets.
Prior to the crypto market crash last Friday, BTC funds had raked in over $2.7 billion in weekly total net inflows, and $3.24 billion the week prior.
Following today’s outflows, October’s monthly net inflows have shrunk to $4.68 billion, which remains their highest since July.
According to SoSoValue data, Ethereum ETFs recorded a gigantic $428.52 million in daily total net outflows on Oct. 13, 2025.
This marks day three of an outflow streak now totaling $611.89 million.
Ethereum funds have suffered increasingly large and consistent outflows following a rush of inflows throughout the summer of 2025.
At their worst, ETH ETFs tend to see around $450 million in peak outflows before cooling off.
At present, monthly flows remain in the green as October stands at $681.14 million. However, if investors continue to pull out at similar rates, another “Uptober” rally could be in doubt.