Crypto ETFs Struggle as $750M Outflows Wipe Out October Inflows Momentum

Eddie Mitchell
By Eddie Mitchell
Edited by Insha Zia
Bitcoin, Ethereum ETFs face huge outflows.

Crypto ETFs suffer following last week's crash. | Credit: Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images.

Key Takeaways
  • U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs command $157.18 billion in total net assets, representing 6.81% of BTC’s market cap.
  • Bitcoin is trading down at $111,900; Ethereum is trading just above $4,000.
  • U.S. spot Ethereum ETFs hold $28.75 billion in total net assets, or 5.56% of ETH’s market cap.

Following last week’s historic crypto market crash, U.S. spot Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have suffered huge outflows as investors pull back in anticipation of further volatility.

Bitcoin ETFs

As per SoSoValue data, Bitcoin ETFs recorded $326.52 million in daily total net outflows on Oct. 13.

It marks a second consecutive day of outflows, now totaling $331.02 million.

At present, markets are struggling to find their footing, and BTC is trading down 10% over the past week at $111,900.

Bitcoin ETF daily inflows/outflows.
Bitcoin ETF flows. | Source: SoSovalue.

Amid the gigantic outflows, just one fund, BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT), saw daily net inflows of $60.36 million.

IBIT remains the leading BTC ETF by far. To date, it’s recorded $65.32 billion in cumulative net inflows and commands $93.11 billion in net assets.

Prior to the crypto market crash last Friday, BTC funds had raked in over $2.7 billion in weekly total net inflows, and $3.24 billion the week prior.

Following today’s outflows, October’s monthly net inflows have shrunk to $4.68 billion, which remains their highest since July.

Ethereum ETFs

According to SoSoValue data, Ethereum ETFs recorded a gigantic $428.52 million in daily total net outflows on Oct. 13, 2025.

This marks day three of an outflow streak now totaling $611.89 million.

Ethereum ETF inflows/outflows.
Ethereum ETF flows. | Source: SoSoValue.

Ethereum funds have suffered increasingly large and consistent outflows following a rush of inflows throughout the summer of 2025.

At their worst, ETH ETFs tend to see around $450 million in peak outflows before cooling off.

At present, monthly flows remain in the green as October stands at $681.14 million. However, if investors continue to pull out at similar rates, another “Uptober” rally could be in doubt.

