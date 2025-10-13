Crypto Remains Vulnerable to Market Crashes, 66% of Investors Plan To Double Down Anyway

Key Takeaways

Friday’s market crash demonstrates that Bitcoin is still a highly volatile asset.

Nonetheless, a recent survey found that 66% of crypto investors plan to increase their holdings.

Some analysts believe Bitcoin has outgrown its tendency for prolonged bearish periods.

A market rout on Friday, Oct. 10, liquidated positions worth more than $19 billion in 24 hours—the worst leverage flush in the history of crypto. But in a market that has experienced more than its fair share of black swan events, many investors take mass liquidations and double-digit intraday price swings in their stride.

A recent survey of over 3,000 crypto investors conducted by Bitget found that 66% plan to increase their holdings over the next six months. For this cohort, the expectation of long-term growth outweighs the risk of short-term losses.

New Trending Crypto Wallet Offers Sponsored Disclosure We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. Tangem promotions Trusted & Secure Coins 111 Aave

Uniswap

GMX

Pendle

Ondo

Ankr

Fantom

Synthetix

Curve DAO Token

Compound

Maker

THORChain

Stacks

Arweave

Sui

Immutable

Optimism

Arbitrum

VeChain

The Sandbox

Decentraland

Axie Infinity

Render

The Graph

Chiliz

Helium

PAX Gold

Bitcoin

Ethereum

Tether

Binance Coin

USD Coin

Solana

XRP

Dogecoin

Cardano

Toncoin

Shiba Inu

Avalanche

TRON

Chainlink

Polygon Matic

Polkadot

Wrapped Bitcoin

Litecoin

Dai

NEAR Protocol

Bitcoin Cash

Monero

Stellar

Cosmos

Filecoin

Ethereum Classic

Aptos

Cronos

Binance USD

Neo

APEcoin

Gala

Theta Network

Wrapped Ethereum

OKB

Pepe

Mantle

First Digital USD

Kaspa

Bittensor

Celestia

XDC Network

Artificial Superintelligence Alliance

Jupiter

Quant

Worldcoin

PayPal USD

Bonk

Rocket Pool ETH

Flare

Tether Gold

Sei

JITO

JasmyCoin

PancakeSwap

Core

FLOKI

Ethereum Name Service

SushiSwap

1inch Network

Tezos

Algorand

Flow

Trust Wallet Token

KuCoin Token

MultiversX

GateToken

Zcash

IOTA

Basic Attention Token

Enjin Coin

Frax

Ethena

Ethena USDe

Ethena Staked USDe

IoTeX

Kusama

Celo

STEPN

Gemini Dollar

UNUS SED LEO

Internet Computer

EOS

BitTorrent

Mina

Dash

Zilliqa

Casper

TrueUSD No result Claim Offer Safepal promotions Trusted, Secure and Crypto Friendly Coins – Claim Offer BitBox promotions Trusted, Secure & Crypto Friendly Coins – Claim Offer

Crypto Remains Volatile Despite Mainstream Adoption

According to one theory, institutional demand for crypto should have the effect of taming notoriously volatile markets.

Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and crypto treasury companies are certainly less prone to panic selling than individual investors. Yet, so far, the institutional dollars that have poured into Bitcoin and Ether have failed to act as a meaningful price ballast.

When tracked over the course of years, crypto volatility is declining. But events like Friday’s crash remain common. For instance, so far in 2025, there have been 21 occasions when the price of Bitcoin moved more than seven percent in 24 hours.

This tendency for dramatic price swings is exactly what attracts leverage traders to crypto.

With $5.36 billion wiped out, BTC led the latest cascade of liquidations, closely followed by ETH. Meanwhile, roughly $9 billion in altcoin liquidations suggests there is significant interest in even more volatile assets and high-risk, high-reward leverage strategies.

These figures may not even reflect the full extend of the losses. According to Hyperliquid CEO Jeff Yan, centralized exchanges underreport liquidations, which he speculated are much worse that the available data shows.

Has Bitcoin Broken the 4-Year Cycle?

Since Bitcoin’s inception, long term market trends have been anchored in the cryptocurrency’s four-year halving cycle. This has led to the development of a theory that divides the cycle into four phases: accumulation, bull market, distribution, and bear market.

Bear markets are prolonged downturns, often catalyzed by black swan events like the Mt. Gox hack in 2014 and the Terra/Luna collapse in 2022.

According to one interpretation of the four year cycle, we are currently in the distribution phase, which is characterized by retail adoption as a wider set of investors are drawn to Bitcoin after witnessing the previous bull run.

If that is the case, Friday’s crash could signal a turning point that precipitates the next bear market.

However, a growing number of voices in the space believe the four year cycle may no longer apply.

In his analysis , Arthur Hayes observed that in the past, Bitcoin’s bear runs coincided with fiscal tightening among major economies. Highlighting monetary policy in the U.S. and China, he argued that at the present moment, an increase in the overall supply of dollars and renminbi will translate into continued demand for BTC as a hedge against inflation.

This view seems to be shared by the crypto investors surveyed by Bitget, who don’t seem to be concerned about a looming drawback.

Of those surveyed, 66% plan to double down on crypto investments in 2026. Meanwhile, bullish sentiment informs expectations, with 59% expecting the BTC market to climb above $150,000 “in the next bull cycle.”