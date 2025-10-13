Over Three Billion Poured Into Digital Asset Investments Before the Crypto Bloodbath

After an incredible winning streak for digital asset investment products, the bullish month of “Uptober” may have come to a premature end after an impressive run following Donald Trump’s crypto-crashing tariff announcement last Friday.
As per the latest report from CoinShares, digital asset investment products notched $3.17 billion in weekly net inflows for the week ending Oct. 10, 2025.
Year-to-date (YTD) inflows now stand at a record $48.7 billion.
The week’s bullishness was countered by Donald Trump’s sudden decision last Friday to impose higher tariffs on China starting Nov. 1. This announcement spiraled into the single-largest liquidation event in the history of Bitcoin and crypto.
Weekly volumes on digital asset exchange-traded products (ETPs) were the largest ever recorded at $53 billion, which is double the weekly average in 2025.
When the tariffs were announced on Oct. 10, markets saw their largest-ever daily volumes, at $15.3 billion.
Following this, total Assets Under Management (AuM) fell by 7% to $242 billion.
Bitcoin products saw inflows of $2.67 billion, raising YTD inflows to an ATH of $30.2 billion. That said, they’re yet to overtake 2024’s $41.7 billion.
Ethereum products captured a sturdy $338 million in inflows despite suffering $172 million in outflows on Friday. The report notes these were the largest of any digital asset.
Solana (SOL) and Ripple (XRP) products also felt the pinch, with inflows slowing down to $93.3 million and $61.6 million, respectively.
As per SoSoValue data , U.S. spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) captured $2.71 billion in weekly net inflows last week.
This brings October’s monthly net inflows to a solid $5 billion, putting it ahead of September’s $3.53 billion.
But, as of last Friday, October’s incredible inflow streak is officially over after funds posted a modest $4.5 million in daily total net outflows.
The direction from here is uncertain. BTC fell as low as $104,000 from its high of over $126,000 following Trump’s tariff shock – though it has since recovered above $114,000.