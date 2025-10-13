Search
Over Three Billion Poured Into Digital Asset Investments Before the Crypto Bloodbath
Over Three Billion Poured Into Digital Asset Investments Before the Crypto Bloodbath

Eddie Mitchell
By Eddie Mitchell
Edited by Samantha Dunn
Crypto investments soared ahead of last week's crash.

Bullish investments hit a wall this weekend. | Credit: Arne Dedert/Getty Images.

Key Takeaways
  • Digital asset investment products recorded $3.17 billion in weekly net inflows.
  • Products saw record weekly and daily trading volumes following Friday’s tariff announcement.
  • Bitcoin ETFs command $158.96 billion in total net assets, representing 6.98% of BTC’s market cap.

After an incredible winning streak for digital asset investment products, the bullish month of “Uptober” may have come to a premature end after an impressive run following Donald Trump’s crypto-crashing tariff announcement last Friday.

Record Volumes

As per the latest report from CoinShares, digital asset investment products notched $3.17 billion in weekly net inflows for the week ending Oct. 10, 2025.

Year-to-date (YTD) inflows now stand at a record $48.7 billion.

The week’s bullishness was countered by Donald Trump’s sudden decision last Friday to impose higher tariffs on China starting Nov. 1. This announcement spiraled into the single-largest liquidation event in the history of Bitcoin and crypto.

Weekly crypto inflow/outflows.
Crypto asset investment weekly flows. | Source: CoinShares.

Weekly volumes on digital asset exchange-traded products (ETPs) were the largest ever recorded at $53 billion, which is double the weekly average in 2025.

When the tariffs were announced on Oct. 10, markets saw their largest-ever daily volumes, at $15.3 billion.

Following this, total Assets Under Management (AuM) fell by 7% to $242 billion.

Bitcoin products saw inflows of $2.67 billion, raising YTD inflows to an ATH of $30.2 billion. That said, they’re yet to overtake 2024’s $41.7 billion.

Ethereum products captured a sturdy $338 million in inflows despite suffering $172 million in outflows on Friday. The report notes these were the largest of any digital asset.

Solana (SOL) and Ripple (XRP) products also felt the pinch, with inflows slowing down to $93.3 million and $61.6 million, respectively.

Bitcoin ETFs

As per SoSoValue data , U.S. spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) captured $2.71 billion in weekly net inflows last week.

This brings October’s monthly net inflows to a solid $5 billion, putting it ahead of September’s $3.53 billion.

Bitcoin ETF daily inflows/outflows.
Bitcoin ETF flows. | Credit: SoSoValue.

But, as of last Friday, October’s incredible inflow streak is officially over after funds posted a modest $4.5 million in daily total net outflows.

The direction from here is uncertain. BTC fell as low as $104,000 from its high of over $126,000 following Trump’s tariff shock – though it has since recovered above $114,000.

