Search
Home / News / Crypto / News / Binance’s CZ Is Urging Crypto Founders to Explore This Country — And It Might Surprise You
News
3 min read

Binance’s CZ Is Urging Crypto Founders to Explore This Country — And It Might Surprise You

Published
Kurt Robson
Published
By Kurt Robson
Edited by Samantha Dunn
Binance founder CZ is backing Kyrgyzstan as a new crypto hub, launching partnerships after his controversial presidential pardon.

CZ's presidential pardon has granted him a renewed freedom to rebuild his name, both within the U.S. and beyond. | Credit: Gemini.

Share on
Key Takeaways
  • Binance founder CZ is championing Kyrgyzstan as crypto’s next frontier.
  • Kyrgyzstan’s government is rolling out a national stablecoin and creating a crypto reserve.
  • Fresh off a controversial U.S. presidential pardon, CZ has a renewed freedom to reshape his legacy

Binance’s Changpeng Zhao, better known as CZ, seems to have a new favorite country, and it’s not crypto-centric Singapore or El Salvador.

The Binance founder is backing Kyrgyzstan, a small Central Asian nation that is positioning itself as an ambitious player in global crypto.

Try Our Recommended Crypto Exchanges
Sponsored
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Bitunix

Bitunix
promotions
Receive up to $100,000 worth of exclusive gifts for newcomers upon registration.
Coins
Bitcoin Ethereum Tether USD Coin Solana 151
Claim Offer
Bitget

Bitget
promotions
Earn rewards worth up to 5,000 USDT on your first deposit
Coins
Bitcoin Ethereum Tether Litecoin Bitcoin Cash 88
Claim Offer
WEEX

WEEX
promotions
Enjoy up to 30,000 USDT Bonus when you sign up and complete tasks.
Coins
Bitcoin Ethereum Tether Dogecoin Litecoin 207
Claim Offer

Binance’s CZ’s New Playground

CZ, who visited Kyrgyzstan’s capital, Bishkek, this week, expressed his excitement about the country’s future and encouraged other crypto entrepreneurs to “explore” it, too.

“Had a great time in Kyrgyzstan in the past two days. I encourage more crypto companies to explore the country too,” he wrote on X.

The Binance founder, now serving as a strategic adviser to the Kyrgyz Crypto Committee, announced a series of partnerships, including:

  • A Binance Academy programme with ten Kyrgyz universities.
  • A fully localised Binance app for Kyrgyz users.
  • Law enforcement training on digital assets.
  • A crypto meetup in Bishkek that drew over 1,000 participants.

Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov chaired the launch of the KGST stablecoin and also approved the creation of a national crypto reserve, which will include BNB and other major tokens.

Kyrgyzstan’s digital som is also ready for government payments, CZ announced.

If successful, the country would join early CBDC adopters such as Nigeria and Jamaica, but with the added distinction of running a stablecoin on a public blockchain.

Why Kyrgyzstan, And Why Now?

As the U.S. and parts of Europe tighten crypto regulation, smaller nations like Kyrgyzstan are positioning themselves as low-friction alternatives for blockchain startups.

In May, CZ was appointed as an adviser on digital assets to Kyrgyzstan’s president Sadyr Japarov, giving the former Binance CEO direct influence in shaping the country’s national crypto strategy.

With fewer bureaucratic hurdles and a government eager to explore new innovation, Kyrgyzstan is offering an attractive range of possibilities for the global crypto industry.

Unlike El Salvador, which made Bitcoin legal tender in 2021 but struggled with volatility and adoption, Kyrgyzstan’s approach appears to be aiming for something more measured.

Other nations like the United Arab Emirates have also pushed to become crypto hubs, but their markets are already crowded and tightly supervised.

New Beginnings

For CZ, the exploration into Kyrgyzstan has come at an especially poignant moment.

Donald Trump’s presidential pardon of the convicted founder last week effectively ended a turbulent chapter for the crypto mogul.

Zhao, who stepped down as Binance’s CEO in 2023 after pleading guilty to U.S. money-laundering violations, had served a four-month federal sentence before the pardon.

The decision sparked a political firestorm in Washington, with Senator Elizabeth Warren calling it “corruption” and even some Republicans warning that it undermined market integrity.

Regardless of pushback, this new chapter has given CZ a renewed freedom to rebuild his name, both within the U.S. and beyond it.

Top Trending Crypto Articles

Most Popular
Table of Contents
    Kurt Robson
    About the Author

    Kurt Robson

    Kurt Robson is a London-based reporter at CCN, specialising in the fast-moving worlds of crypto and emerging technology. He began his career covering local news in Cornwall after graduating from Falmouth University with First Class Honours in Journalism. There, he cut his teeth on everything from council meetings to missing swans. He quickly rose through the ranks to become a frontline journalist at several of the UK’s leading national newspapers. Over the years, he has interviewed musicians and celebrities, reported from courtrooms and crime scenes, and secured multiple front-page exclusives. Following the upheaval of the COVID-19 pandemic, Kurt shifted his focus to technology journalism—just ahead of the AI boom. With a natural curiosity and a trained eye for emerging trends, he has found a new rhythm in reporting on innovation. At CCN, Kurt's work focuses on the cutting edge of crypto, blockchain, AI, and the evolving digital world. Drawing on his background in people-first reporting and his deep interest in disruptive tech, Kurt delivers stories that are insightful, entertaining, and human-centric.
    See more
    [email protected] LinkedIn Twitter
    Related News
    Senate Democrats and industry figures condemn President Trump’s pardon of Binance founder Changpeng “CZ” Zhao.
    Crypto
    Oct 24, 2025 | 12:02 PM UTC3 days ago

    Donald Trump Under Fire For CZ Pardon: What Happens Next?

    Kurt Robson
    Kurt Robson
    Crypto investigator Coffeezilla alleges insider trading after a trader bet on Trump’s pardon of Binance founder CZ hours before it happened.
    Crypto
    Oct 24, 2025 | 8:17 AM UTC3 days ago

    Coffeezilla Alleges ‘Insider Trading’ As Polymarket Trader Wins Big on Trump CZ Pardon

    Kurt Robson
    Kurt Robson
    Binance founder CZ called tokenized gold a “trust me bro” token, claiming it adds the need for a third party.
    Crypto
    Oct 23, 2025 | 10:32 AM UTC4 days ago

    CZ Slams Tokenized Gold as a ‘Trust Me Bro’ Token: Why Has On-Chain Gold Never Worked?

    Kurt Robson
    Kurt Robson
    loading
    loading
    Close
    By using CCN.com you consent to our privacy & cookie policy Continue
    Survey Icon
    Help us improve
    1 of 4
    Is this your first time here?
    What brought you here today?
    What are you most interested in?
    Would you be interested in:
    Thank you icon
    Thank you for your feedback!