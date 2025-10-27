Binance’s CZ Is Urging Crypto Founders to Explore This Country — And It Might Surprise You

Binance’s Changpeng Zhao, better known as CZ, seems to have a new favorite country, and it’s not crypto-centric Singapore or El Salvador.
The Binance founder is backing Kyrgyzstan, a small Central Asian nation that is positioning itself as an ambitious player in global crypto.
CZ, who visited Kyrgyzstan’s capital, Bishkek, this week, expressed his excitement about the country’s future and encouraged other crypto entrepreneurs to “explore” it, too.
“Had a great time in Kyrgyzstan in the past two days. I encourage more crypto companies to explore the country too,” he wrote on X.
The Binance founder, now serving as a strategic adviser to the Kyrgyz Crypto Committee, announced a series of partnerships, including:
Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov chaired the launch of the KGST stablecoin and also approved the creation of a national crypto reserve, which will include BNB and other major tokens.
Kyrgyzstan’s digital som is also ready for government payments, CZ announced.
If successful, the country would join early CBDC adopters such as Nigeria and Jamaica, but with the added distinction of running a stablecoin on a public blockchain.
As the U.S. and parts of Europe tighten crypto regulation, smaller nations like Kyrgyzstan are positioning themselves as low-friction alternatives for blockchain startups.
In May, CZ was appointed as an adviser on digital assets to Kyrgyzstan’s president Sadyr Japarov, giving the former Binance CEO direct influence in shaping the country’s national crypto strategy.
With fewer bureaucratic hurdles and a government eager to explore new innovation, Kyrgyzstan is offering an attractive range of possibilities for the global crypto industry.
Unlike El Salvador, which made Bitcoin legal tender in 2021 but struggled with volatility and adoption, Kyrgyzstan’s approach appears to be aiming for something more measured.
Other nations like the United Arab Emirates have also pushed to become crypto hubs, but their markets are already crowded and tightly supervised.
For CZ, the exploration into Kyrgyzstan has come at an especially poignant moment.
Donald Trump’s presidential pardon of the convicted founder last week effectively ended a turbulent chapter for the crypto mogul.
Zhao, who stepped down as Binance’s CEO in 2023 after pleading guilty to U.S. money-laundering violations, had served a four-month federal sentence before the pardon.
The decision sparked a political firestorm in Washington, with Senator Elizabeth Warren calling it “corruption” and even some Republicans warning that it undermined market integrity.
Regardless of pushback, this new chapter has given CZ a renewed freedom to rebuild his name, both within the U.S. and beyond it.