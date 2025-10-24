Search
Home / News / Crypto / News / Coffeezilla Alleges ‘Insider Trading’ As Polymarket Trader Wins Big on Trump CZ Pardon
News
3 min read

Coffeezilla Alleges ‘Insider Trading’ As Polymarket Trader Wins Big on Trump CZ Pardon

Published
Kurt Robson
Published
By Kurt Robson
Edited by Insha Zia
Crypto investigator Coffeezilla alleges insider trading after a trader bet on Trump’s pardon of Binance founder CZ hours before it happened.

Crypto investigator Coffeezilla alleges insider trading after a trader bet on Trump’s pardon of Binance founder CZ hours before it happened. | Credit: CCN.

Share on
Key Takeaways
  • A trader has been accused of using insider information after placing large bets on Polymarket predicting Trump’s pardon of CZ.
  • The same wallet had reportedly previously made hundreds of millions shorting Bitcoin against Trump’s tariffs.
  • Some users have pushed back against the allegations online.

Famed crypto investigator Coffeezilla has raised allegations of insider trading after a trader appeared to win big on U.S. President Donald Trump’s pardon of Binance founder Changpeng “CZ” Zhao.

The wallet is linked to a Hyperliquid whale who recently faced insider allegations after making $160 million by shorting Bitcoin shortly before Trump’s tariff announcement triggered a major crypto crash.

Try Our Recommended Crypto Exchanges
Sponsored
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Bitunix

Bitunix
promotions
Receive up to $100,000 worth of exclusive gifts for newcomers upon registration.
Coins
Bitcoin Ethereum Tether USD Coin Solana 151
Claim Offer
Bitget

Bitget
promotions
Earn rewards worth up to 5,000 USDT on your first deposit
Coins
Bitcoin Ethereum Tether Litecoin Bitcoin Cash 88
Claim Offer
WEEX

WEEX
promotions
Enjoy up to 30,000 USDT Bonus when you sign up and complete tasks.
Coins
Bitcoin Ethereum Tether Dogecoin Litecoin 207
Claim Offer

Insider Trading Allegations

Coffeezilla, who has amassed millions of followers for exposing crypto scams, shared a post on X detailing the Polymarket account under the username “bigwinner01.”

The account placed a high-value position on the market titled “Will Trump pardon CZ in 2025?” just hours before the news broke.

According to the screenshot, the account made a profit of roughly $56,696.83, marking a 199% gain.

Coffeezilla alleged that the wallet is connected to a well-known trader on the Hyperliquid exchange who previously made $190 million shorting the market ahead of market-moving Trump tweets.

“Looking like obvious insider knowledge,” Coffeezilla wrote on X.

“Remember that HyperLiquid whale that shorted the market and made $190 million because of Trump tweets a few hours later?”

The crypto wallet tied to the recent Polymarket activity first drew widespread attention earlier this year after reportedly profiting about $160 million by betting against Bitcoin shortly before a major U.S. trade announcement.

According to on-chain data, the trader opened significant short positions on the Hyperliquid exchange only hours before Trump revealed new tariff measures.

The timing of the trade prompted the nickname “Trump Insider.”

Community Pushback

The claims, which have not been proven, have received pushback from some of the online community for lacking substance.

One X user wrote : “You really think someone with access to the President of the United States would use insider information to make $56,000?”

Adding: “Everyone has been talking about this pardon forever. It wasn’t exactly an extremely unlikely event.”

Another wrote : “You really need to provide some substance behind this tweet, wallet addresses, dates, inflows… something.”

White House Confirms Pardon

The White House confirmed Thursday that Trump had signed a presidential pardon for Zhao.

“President Trump exercised his constitutional authority by issuing a pardon for Mr. Zhao, who was prosecuted by the Biden Administration in their war on cryptocurrency,” Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement.

The move comes after Trump spoke sympathetically about Zhao’s convictions, according to The Wall Street Journal , which cited one person familiar with the matter.

Top Trending Crypto Articles

Most Popular
Table of Contents
    Kurt Robson
    About the Author

    Kurt Robson

    Kurt Robson is a London-based reporter at CCN, specialising in the fast-moving worlds of crypto and emerging technology. He began his career covering local news in Cornwall after graduating from Falmouth University with First Class Honours in Journalism. There, he cut his teeth on everything from council meetings to missing swans. He quickly rose through the ranks to become a frontline journalist at several of the UK’s leading national newspapers. Over the years, he has interviewed musicians and celebrities, reported from courtrooms and crime scenes, and secured multiple front-page exclusives. Following the upheaval of the COVID-19 pandemic, Kurt shifted his focus to technology journalism—just ahead of the AI boom. With a natural curiosity and a trained eye for emerging trends, he has found a new rhythm in reporting on innovation. At CCN, Kurt's work focuses on the cutting edge of crypto, blockchain, AI, and the evolving digital world. Drawing on his background in people-first reporting and his deep interest in disruptive tech, Kurt delivers stories that are insightful, entertaining, and human-centric.
    See more
    [email protected] LinkedIn Twitter
    Related News
    Celestia's reserves will keep it afloat despite TIA token decline.
    Crypto
    June 24, 2025 11:02 AM

    Celestia’s $100M Reserves Could Keep Operations Afloat Amid FUD and Insider Trading Accusations

    Eddie Mitchell
    Eddie Mitchell
    former Binance Founder Pardeoned by President Donald Trump
    Crypto
    Oct 23, 2025 | 3:38 PM UTC17 hours ago

    Donald Trump Pardons Convicted Binance Founder Changpeng ‘CZ’ Zhao

    Kurt Robson
    Kurt Robson
    Kanye YZY
    Crypto
    August 21, 2025 5:58 AM

    Kanye West Unveils YZY Token Amid Insider Trading and Rug Pull Rumors

    Valdrin Tahiri
    Valdrin Tahiri
    loading
    loading
    Close
    By using CCN.com you consent to our privacy & cookie policy Continue
    Survey Icon
    Help us improve
    1 of 4
    Is this your first time here?
    What brought you here today?
    What are you most interested in?
    Would you be interested in:
    Thank you icon
    Thank you for your feedback!