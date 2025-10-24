Coffeezilla Alleges ‘Insider Trading’ As Polymarket Trader Wins Big on Trump CZ Pardon

Famed crypto investigator Coffeezilla has raised allegations of insider trading after a trader appeared to win big on U.S. President Donald Trump’s pardon of Binance founder Changpeng “CZ” Zhao.
The wallet is linked to a Hyperliquid whale who recently faced insider allegations after making $160 million by shorting Bitcoin shortly before Trump’s tariff announcement triggered a major crypto crash.
Coffeezilla, who has amassed millions of followers for exposing crypto scams, shared a post on X detailing the Polymarket account under the username “bigwinner01.”
The account placed a high-value position on the market titled “Will Trump pardon CZ in 2025?” just hours before the news broke.
According to the screenshot, the account made a profit of roughly $56,696.83, marking a 199% gain.
Coffeezilla alleged that the wallet is connected to a well-known trader on the Hyperliquid exchange who previously made $190 million shorting the market ahead of market-moving Trump tweets.
“Looking like obvious insider knowledge,” Coffeezilla wrote on X.
“Remember that HyperLiquid whale that shorted the market and made $190 million because of Trump tweets a few hours later?”
The crypto wallet tied to the recent Polymarket activity first drew widespread attention earlier this year after reportedly profiting about $160 million by betting against Bitcoin shortly before a major U.S. trade announcement.
According to on-chain data, the trader opened significant short positions on the Hyperliquid exchange only hours before Trump revealed new tariff measures.
The timing of the trade prompted the nickname “Trump Insider.”
The claims, which have not been proven, have received pushback from some of the online community for lacking substance.
One X user wrote : “You really think someone with access to the President of the United States would use insider information to make $56,000?”
Adding: “Everyone has been talking about this pardon forever. It wasn’t exactly an extremely unlikely event.”
Another wrote : “You really need to provide some substance behind this tweet, wallet addresses, dates, inflows… something.”
The White House confirmed Thursday that Trump had signed a presidential pardon for Zhao.
“President Trump exercised his constitutional authority by issuing a pardon for Mr. Zhao, who was prosecuted by the Biden Administration in their war on cryptocurrency,” Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement.
The move comes after Trump spoke sympathetically about Zhao’s convictions, according to The Wall Street Journal , which cited one person familiar with the matter.