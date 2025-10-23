Search
Home / News / Crypto / News / CZ Slams Tokenized Gold as a ‘Trust Me Bro’ Token: Why Has On-Chain Gold Never Worked?
News
4 min read

CZ Slams Tokenized Gold as a ‘Trust Me Bro’ Token: Why Has On-Chain Gold Never Worked?

Published
Kurt Robson
Published
By Kurt Robson
Edited by Samantha Dunn
Binance founder CZ called tokenized gold a “trust me bro” token, claiming it adds the need for a third party.

Binance founder CZ called tokenized gold a “trust me bro” token, claiming it adds the need for a third party. | Credit: Ben McShane / Getty Images.

Share on
Key Takeaways
  • Binance founder Changpeng Zhao said tokenized gold is a “trust me bro” token.
  • Peter Schiff said he intends to launch his own gold-backed token.
  • Custodial risk and unclear regulation have kept gold-backed tokens from breaking out.

Binance founder Changpeng Zhao (CZ) has dismissed the growing hype around tokenized gold projects, calling them “trust me bro” tokens and arguing that so-called “on-chain gold” undermines the principles of decentralization.

His remarks followed comments from gold advocate Peter Schiff, who revealed plans to launch his own gold-backed token while criticizing the dominance of U.S. dollar-pegged stablecoins.

Try Our Recommended Crypto Exchanges
Sponsored
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Bitunix

Bitunix
promotions
Receive up to $100,000 worth of exclusive gifts for newcomers upon registration.
Coins
Bitcoin Ethereum Tether USD Coin Solana 151
Claim Offer
Bitget

Bitget
promotions
Earn rewards worth up to 5,000 USDT on your first deposit
Coins
Bitcoin Ethereum Tether Litecoin Bitcoin Cash 88
Claim Offer
WEEX

WEEX
promotions
Enjoy up to 30,000 USDT Bonus when you sign up and complete tasks.
Coins
Bitcoin Ethereum Tether Dogecoin Litecoin 207
Claim Offer

Peter Schiff Pushes for Gold-Backed Tokens

In July, Peter Schiff, a long-time critic of crypto and supporter of gold, said he planned to issue a gold-backed digital token.

Schiff, who has frequently criticized Bitcoin and dollar-linked stablecoins, previously said that he did not understand stablecoins.

Writing on X in June : “If you’re going to introduce a third-party custodian, why settle for a token backed by a flawed fiat currency like the dollar, when you can own one backed by gold?”

Last week, Gold’s market cap surged to $30 trillion for the first time, as people flocked to a more stable currency amid economic uncertainty.

Gold-backed tokens, however, remain a tiny piece of the overall market, despite growing to almost $3 billion in value.

Meanwhile, the global stablecoin market has expanded to over $260 billion, led by dollar-pegged tokens such as Tether’s USDT.

CZ: Tokenized Gold Still Depends on Trust

CZ, who has long championed fully decentralized systems, argued that tokenized gold defeated the core purpose of blockchain by reintroducing middlemen.

He claimed that wrapping physical gold in a digital token doesn’t make it “on-chain” but just shifts trust from banks to private custodians.

Quoting a post about the planned gold product on X, Zhao wrote :

“Tokenizing gold is NOT ‘on chain’ gold.”

He explained that such systems depend on the promise that a third party will deliver the physical gold at a later date.

“It’s tokenizing that you trust some third party will give you gold at some later date, even after their management changes, maybe decades later, during a war, etc,” he wrote.

The Binance founder dismissed the concept as little more than a faith-based investment, calling it “a ‘trust me bro’ token.”

Zhao added that this reliance on intermediaries is the main reason “no ‘gold coins’ have really took off.”

Why On-Chain Gold Has Struggled

Attempts to merge blockchain with physical assets like gold have repeatedly fallen short of mainstream success.

While tokenized gold products aim to combine the stability of precious metals with digital efficiency, they reintroduce the same trust dependencies that decentralized systems seek to remove.

Things such as custodial risk and the logistical challenge of storing and redeeming physical metal have limited its adoption potential.

According to CCN analyst Valdrin Tahiri, accessibility and fragmentation have played a major role in slowing adoption.

“One major reason tokenized gold hasn’t gained widespread traction is its limited accessibility and lack of a single dominant product, unlike the stablecoin market, where USDT and USDC set the standard,” Tahiri said.

He pointed to PAX Gold (PAXG) as the closest contender, noting that the token is actively traded on decentralized exchanges.

“The closest contender is PAX Gold (PAXG), a gold-backed token that even trades on decentralized exchanges like Uniswap, though its liquidity remains relatively low, creating slippage during trades,” he said.

Tahiri added that some centralized exchanges, including Bybit and Kraken, have launched their own gold-linked products, but the market remains fragmented.

“Meanwhile, centralized exchanges such as Bybit and Kraken have their own gold-linked products,” he said.

Adding: “Until a unified, widely adopted standard emerges or liquidity deepens across multiple networks, tokenized gold will likely remain a niche asset class rather than a mainstream on-chain commodity.”

Top Trending Crypto Articles

Most Popular
Table of Contents
    Kurt Robson
    About the Author

    Kurt Robson

    Kurt Robson is a London-based reporter at CCN, specialising in the fast-moving worlds of crypto and emerging technology. He began his career covering local news in Cornwall after graduating from Falmouth University with First Class Honours in Journalism. There, he cut his teeth on everything from council meetings to missing swans. He quickly rose through the ranks to become a frontline journalist at several of the UK’s leading national newspapers. Over the years, he has interviewed musicians and celebrities, reported from courtrooms and crime scenes, and secured multiple front-page exclusives. Following the upheaval of the COVID-19 pandemic, Kurt shifted his focus to technology journalism—just ahead of the AI boom. With a natural curiosity and a trained eye for emerging trends, he has found a new rhythm in reporting on innovation. At CCN, Kurt's work focuses on the cutting edge of crypto, blockchain, AI, and the evolving digital world. Drawing on his background in people-first reporting and his deep interest in disruptive tech, Kurt delivers stories that are insightful, entertaining, and human-centric.
    See more
    [email protected] LinkedIn Twitter
    Related News
    As DATs tumble in value, Binance’s CZ warns the bubble may be bursting and urges firms to adopt third-party audits to restore trust.
    Crypto
    Oct 17, 2025 | 11:02 AM UTC6 days ago

    Your Favorite DAT May Not Be Safe, CZ Warns of Need for Third Party Audits As ‘Bubble Bursts’

    Kurt Robson
    Kurt Robson
    Euler price analysis
    Crypto
    October 14, 2025 2:02 PM

    Euler (EUL) Price Falls 25% After Binance Spot Listing: What’s Behind the Sell-Off

    Victor Olanrewaju
    Victor Olanrewaju
    Telegram scams on the rise.
    Crypto
    October 10, 2025 9:51 AM

    Hester Peirce Warns of Scam on Telegram After CZ Shares a Google Warning With His Followers

    Eddie Mitchell
    Eddie Mitchell
    loading
    loading
    Close
    By using CCN.com you consent to our privacy & cookie policy Continue
    Survey Icon
    Help us improve
    1 of 4
    Is this your first time here?
    What brought you here today?
    What are you most interested in?
    Would you be interested in:
    Thank you icon
    Thank you for your feedback!