El Salvador, Metaplanet, and Strategy Stockpile Bitcoin Ahead of Pivotal Week

Key Takeaways
Bitcoin treasury firms and even nation-states are doubling down on accumulation ahead of what could be one of the most volatile weeks for global markets.
Despite looming economic data releases in the United States — including inflation and labor reports that typically jolt asset prices — firms like Metaplanet and Strategy, along with El Salvador, have expanded their Bitcoin reserves.
El Salvador marked the fourth anniversary of its Bitcoin adoption by purchasing 21 BTC, President Nayib Bukele announced.
The latest buy brings the nation’s total reserves to 6,313.18 BTC, worth roughly $702 million.
The acquisition comes in defiance of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which previously urged El Salvador to halt new Bitcoin purchases as part of a bailout agreement.
Bukele has instead leaned into the nation’s identity as a crypto pioneer, maintaining steady additions to the treasury despite market uncertainty.
Japan’s Metaplanet and U.S.-based Strategy have also added to their Bitcoin holdings today, all while BTC’s price direction looks uncertain.
Markets are bracing for a flurry of U.S. economic data this week that could set the tone for the remainder of 2025.
While results in line with expectations may mute volatility, any deviation could spark sharp swings across equities, bonds, and crypto.
Bitcoin, which often reacts strongly to inflation and labor signals, could face heightened turbulence in the coming days.
Markets are also watching the Federal Reserve’s next policy meeting , scheduled for Sept. 16–17.
Chair Jerome Powell has signaled readiness to cut interest rates after months of delay, despite pressure from President Trump and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent for a more aggressive move.
Expectations vary between a 50-basis-point cut and a larger 100-basis-point reduction. Either scenario would likely prove bullish for Bitcoin and risk assets, as lower borrowing costs unleash new capital flows.