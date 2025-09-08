Search
Home / News / Crypto / Bitcoin (BTC) / El Salvador, Metaplanet, and Strategy Stockpile Bitcoin Ahead of Pivotal Week
Bitcoin (BTC)
3 min read

El Salvador, Metaplanet, and Strategy Stockpile Bitcoin Ahead of Pivotal Week

Published
Prashant Jha
Published
By Prashant Jha
Edited by Insha Zia
El Salvador marked the fourth anniversary of its Bitcoin adoption by purchasing 21 BTC.

El Salvador marked the fourth anniversary of its Bitcoin adoption by purchasing 21 BTC. | Credit: Getty Images.

Share on

Key Takeaways

  • El Salvador, Metaplanet, and Strategy added to their Bitcoin holdings despite looming market turbulence.
  • The U.S. will release payroll, inflation, and producer price data this week, heightening volatility.
  • Expectations of a Fed rate cut later this month could prove bullish for crypto.

Bitcoin treasury firms and even nation-states are doubling down on accumulation ahead of what could be one of the most volatile weeks for global markets.

Despite looming economic data releases in the United States — including inflation and labor reports that typically jolt asset prices — firms like Metaplanet and Strategy, along with El Salvador, have expanded their Bitcoin reserves.

Earn Crypto with These Top Mining Apps
Sponsored
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
ECOS

ECOS
promotions
Get 234TH/s for 24 hours of free BTC mining
Coins
Bitcoin
Claim Offer
Mining Rig Rentals

Mining Rig Rentals
promotions
Earn a commission on your referral’s transactions.
Coins
Bitcoin Litecoin Ethereum Classic Monero Dogecoin 7
Claim Offer
Hashing24

Hashing24
promotions
Earn 3-10% on referral purchases
Coins
Bitcoin
Claim Offer

El Salvador Defies IMF, Adds to BTC Stash

El Salvador marked the fourth anniversary of its Bitcoin adoption by purchasing 21 BTC, President Nayib Bukele announced.

The latest buy brings the nation’s total reserves to 6,313.18 BTC, worth roughly $702 million.

The acquisition comes in defiance of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which previously urged El Salvador to halt new Bitcoin purchases as part of a bailout agreement.

Bukele has instead leaned into the nation’s identity as a crypto pioneer, maintaining steady additions to the treasury despite market uncertainty.

Japan’s Metaplanet and U.S.-based Strategy have also added to their Bitcoin holdings today, all while BTC’s price direction looks uncertain.

Key Economic Data on Deck

Markets are bracing for a flurry of U.S. economic data this week that could set the tone for the remainder of 2025.

  • Tuesday, Sept. 9: Non-Farm Payrolls Annual Revisions
  • Wednesday, Sept. 10: Producer Price Index (PPI)
  • Thursday, Sept. 11: Consumer Price Index (CPI) and European Central Bank rate decision

While results in line with expectations may mute volatility, any deviation could spark sharp swings across equities, bonds, and crypto.

Bitcoin, which often reacts strongly to inflation and labor signals, could face heightened turbulence in the coming days.

Fed Rate Cut in Focus

Markets are also watching the Federal Reserve’s next policy meeting , scheduled for Sept. 16–17.

Chair Jerome Powell has signaled readiness to cut interest rates after months of delay, despite pressure from President Trump and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent for a more aggressive move.

Expectations vary between a 50-basis-point cut and a larger 100-basis-point reduction. Either scenario would likely prove bullish for Bitcoin and risk assets, as lower borrowing costs unleash new capital flows.

Top Trending Crypto Articles

Was this Article helpful? Yes No
Most Popular
Table of Contents
    Prashant Jha
    About the Author

    Prashant Jha

    Prashant Jha is a seasoned crypto journalist based in Delhi, India, with a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science Engineering. Passionate about the evolving world of blockchain and cryptocurrencies, he has been a dedicated voice in the industry since 2018. Prashant’s expertise lies in regulatory reporting, where he unravels complex legal and financial developments with clarity and precision. Before joining CCN in 2024, he honed his craft at Cointelegraph, establishing himself as a trusted name in crypto journalism. His coverage spans major industry events, including the high-profile collapses of FTX, Three Arrows Capital (3AC), and LUNA, offering readers insightful analyses of their regulatory and market implications. Prashant’s technical background enables him to bridge the gap between intricate blockchain technology and its real-world applications, making his work accessible to novices and experts. Beyond his professional pursuits, Prashant is an avid music enthusiast, often exploring diverse genres to unwind. A sports lover, he has a particular passion for cricket and frequently engages in discussions about the game. His multifaceted interests and sharp journalistic instincts make him a valuable contributor to CCN, where he continues shaping the crypto landscape's narrative.
    See more
    [email protected]
    Related News
    top Bitcoin-holding governments
    Bitcoin (BTC)
    August 26, 2025 10:02 AM

    Top Government Bitcoin Holders: UAE and El Salvador Increase Holdings

    Eddie Mitchell
    Eddie Mitchell
    El Salvador teased the launch of the world’s first Bitcoin Bank, raising questions about the next move in its high-profile embrace of crypto.
    Crypto
    August 8, 2025 1:40 PM

    El Salvador Teases Launch of World’s First Bitcoin Bank

    Kurt Robson
    Kurt Robson
    IMF to ensure El Salvador doesn't buy more Bitcoins.
    Bitcoin (BTC)
    May 28, 2025 8:02 AM

    El Salvador Keeps Buying Bitcoin Despite IMF Push To Freeze New Purchases

    Prashant Jha
    Prashant Jha
    loading
    loading
    Close
    By using CCN.com you consent to our privacy & cookie policy Continue
    Survey Icon
    Help us improve
    1 of 4
    Is this your first time here?
    What brought you here today?
    What are you most interested in?
    Would you be interested in:
    Thank you icon
    Thank you for your feedback!