President Donald Trump and Family’s Crypto Has Made Over $1B — How Much More Can It Make?

U.S. President Donald Trump and his family have earned over $1 billion in pre-tax profits from a sprawling network of cryptocurrency ventures over the past year, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.
However, with much of their portfolio tied up in volatile memecoins, growth has slowed, raising questions about how much more the family can profit from the industry.
The Trump family has built a diverse digital asset empire, encompassing memecoins, stablecoins, tokens, and even trading cards.
According to the Financial Times, family-linked TRUMP and MELANIA tokens generated roughly $427 million in profits, while sales of the World Liberty Financial (WLFI) token added approximately $550 million.
The USD1 stablecoin, pegged to the U.S. dollar, recorded $2.71 billion in total sales, contributing a substantial share of overall profits.
Despite these gains, the family’s equity stake in WLFI has reportedly declined from about 75% at the end of 2024 to around 40% by mid-2025 as the project expanded its investor base.
Donald Trump’s individual crypto portfolio presents a more mixed picture.
His holdings are divided between donated assets — including memecoins, stablecoins, and Ethereum — and his official TRUMP token.
This donated portfolio has not benefited from the broader crypto market rally.
Heavily weighted toward memecoins, its value has dropped from around $15 million in 2024 to just over $1.3 million at the time of reporting, Arkham data showed.
His largest single holding, TROG, declined from $759,000 on October 6 to $624,750 at the time of reporting.
Meanwhile, the TRUMP memecoin fell to $62,350 from $76,490 over the same period.
Overall, most of the memecoins in Trump’s wallet have underperformed, leaving his digital portfolio firmly in negative territory despite wider market strength.
The Trump family’s future crypto profits will likely depend on the performance of the WLFI token and the expansion of its decentralized finance (DeFi) and tokenization ecosystem.
A key growth area could be real-world asset tokenization, which World Liberty Financial is reportedly exploring to leverage the Trump family’s extensive real estate portfolio.
Eric Trump recently hinted at plans to tokenize ownership stakes in Trump Organization properties, an initiative he described as part of a broader effort to “democratize access to high-profile real estate.”
Such a move could allow investors to buy and trade fractional shares of Trump-branded properties through blockchain-based tokens, potentially linking the WLFI ecosystem to income-generating assets.
While these initiatives present opportunities for future revenue, much of the Trump family’s crypto wealth remains tied to the volatile memecoin market, which still represents over 70% of their total portfolio.
Memecoins have broadly underperformed in 2025, erasing earlier gains even as mainstream cryptocurrencies have rallied.
If investor enthusiasm for speculative tokens returns, Trump’s overall crypto net worth could rise significantly. However, if sentiment continues to weaken, any potential gains from WLFI and tokenization efforts may be offset.