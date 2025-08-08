Search
El Salvador Teases Launch of World’s First Bitcoin Bank

Kurt Robson
By Kurt Robson
Edited by Samantha Dunn
El Salvador teased the launch of the world’s first Bitcoin Bank, raising questions about the next move in its high-profile embrace of crypto.

El Salvador teased the launch of the world’s first Bitcoin Bank. | Credit: Ariel Peña/APHOTOGRAFIA/Getty Images)

Key Takeaways
  • El Salvador’s Bitcoin Office teased the creation of the world’s first Bitcoin Bank, but offered no concrete details.
  • Despite agreeing to scale back Bitcoin-first policies in exchange for IMF aid, El Salvador continues buying BTC through its Bitcoin Office.
  • President Nayib Bukele remains committed to the project but admits that Bitcoin adoption has not met expectations.

On Friday, El Salvador teased the launch of the world’s first Bitcoin Bank on X , raising a myriad of questions about the country’s next move in its high-profile embrace of crypto.

The post, made by the nation’s official Bitcoin Office, was short on detail, hinting at an institution that could redefine how Bitcoin interacts with the traditional banking system.

El Salvador’s “Bitcoin Bank”

The announcement featured a photo of a proposed Bitcoin Bank with the caption: “Bitcoin Banks are coming to Bitcoin Country.”

No further details were shared, leaving many with more questions than answers.

The announcement comes amid recent discussions of a proposed “Bank for Private Investment,” a project first floated in mid-2024 that would allow banking services in both U.S. dollars and Bitcoin under a lighter regulatory framework.

That proposal, which remains stalled in the legislative process, promised fewer restrictions on lending and the ability to work freely with foreign banks.

Whether Friday’s teaser is a direct nod to that initiative or the unveiling of a separate venture remains unclear.

El Salvador’s Bitcoin Embrace

Since adopting Bitcoin as legal tender in 2021, El Salvador has looked to position itself as a pioneer in the crypto space.

The country became the first in the world to adopt Bitcoin as legal tender four years ago.

Since then, the country has rolled out a government-backed Chivo wallet and a string of other pro-crypto initiatives.

While a dedicated Bitcoin Bank would mark a significant escalation of that strategy, strong regulatory pushback in recent years makes it an unlikely easy prospect to achieve.

Regulatory Crosshairs

In January, under pressure from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), El Salvador agreed to amend its Bitcoin law in order to secure a critical multi-billion-dollar aid package.

Most notably, it removed the requirement for businesses to accept Bitcoin and dissolved the government-backed Chivo wallet, which was central to the Bitcoin initiative.

The agreement states that the country should scale back its Bitcoin-first policies, including the acquisition of the digital assets.

However, the country has continued to purchase BTC through its “Bitcoin Office,” a state entity that exists outside the official fiscal sector.

President Nayib Bukele has remained the driving force behind the country’s experiment.

The President previously acknowledged to TIME Magazine that the adoption of the asset “hasn’t had the widespread adoption we hoped for.”

“I wouldn’t consider it a resounding success,” Bukele admitted.

    Kurt Robson
    Kurt Robson

    Kurt Robson is a London-based reporter at CCN, specialising in the fast-moving worlds of crypto and emerging technology. He began his career covering local news in Cornwall after graduating from Falmouth University with First Class Honours in Journalism. There, he cut his teeth on everything from council meetings to missing swans. He quickly rose through the ranks to become a frontline journalist at several of the UK’s leading national newspapers. Over the years, he has interviewed musicians and celebrities, reported from courtrooms and crime scenes, and secured multiple front-page exclusives. Following the upheaval of the COVID-19 pandemic, Kurt shifted his focus to technology journalism—just ahead of the AI boom. With a natural curiosity and a trained eye for emerging trends, he has found a new rhythm in reporting on innovation. At CCN, Kurt's work focuses on the cutting edge of crypto, blockchain, AI, and the evolving digital world. Drawing on his background in people-first reporting and his deep interest in disruptive tech, Kurt delivers stories that are insightful, entertaining, and human-centric.
