El Salvador Teases Launch of World’s First Bitcoin Bank

Key Takeaways

El Salvador’s Bitcoin Office teased the creation of the world’s first Bitcoin Bank, but offered no concrete details.

Despite agreeing to scale back Bitcoin-first policies in exchange for IMF aid, El Salvador continues buying BTC through its Bitcoin Office.

President Nayib Bukele remains committed to the project but admits that Bitcoin adoption has not met expectations.

On Friday, El Salvador teased the launch of the world’s first Bitcoin Bank on X , raising a myriad of questions about the country’s next move in its high-profile embrace of crypto.

The post, made by the nation’s official Bitcoin Office, was short on detail, hinting at an institution that could redefine how Bitcoin interacts with the traditional banking system.

El Salvador’s “Bitcoin Bank”

The announcement featured a photo of a proposed Bitcoin Bank with the caption: “Bitcoin Banks are coming to Bitcoin Country.”

No further details were shared, leaving many with more questions than answers.

The announcement comes amid recent discussions of a proposed “Bank for Private Investment,” a project first floated in mid-2024 that would allow banking services in both U.S. dollars and Bitcoin under a lighter regulatory framework.

That proposal, which remains stalled in the legislative process, promised fewer restrictions on lending and the ability to work freely with foreign banks.

Whether Friday’s teaser is a direct nod to that initiative or the unveiling of a separate venture remains unclear.

El Salvador’s Bitcoin Embrace

Since adopting Bitcoin as legal tender in 2021, El Salvador has looked to position itself as a pioneer in the crypto space.

The country became the first in the world to adopt Bitcoin as legal tender four years ago.

Since then, the country has rolled out a government-backed Chivo wallet and a string of other pro-crypto initiatives.

While a dedicated Bitcoin Bank would mark a significant escalation of that strategy, strong regulatory pushback in recent years makes it an unlikely easy prospect to achieve.

Regulatory Crosshairs

In January, under pressure from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), El Salvador agreed to amend its Bitcoin law in order to secure a critical multi-billion-dollar aid package.

Most notably, it removed the requirement for businesses to accept Bitcoin and dissolved the government-backed Chivo wallet, which was central to the Bitcoin initiative.

The agreement states that the country should scale back its Bitcoin-first policies, including the acquisition of the digital assets.

However, the country has continued to purchase BTC through its “Bitcoin Office,” a state entity that exists outside the official fiscal sector.

President Nayib Bukele has remained the driving force behind the country’s experiment.

The President previously acknowledged to TIME Magazine that the adoption of the asset “hasn’t had the widespread adoption we hoped for.”

“I wouldn’t consider it a resounding success,” Bukele admitted.