Binance Research Sees DeFi Revival, Stablecoin Momentum, and Altseason in Coming Month

Key Takeaways

Binance Research highlights July’s crypto boom across DeFi, stablecoins, Bitcoin, and altcoins.

Despite a choppy start to August, the market is gearing up for a potential push back toward all-time highs.

Stablecoins and tokenized assets are emerging as some of the fastest-growing sectors.

July was one for the books in crypto.

Binance’s latest market research report points to a rare moment when almost every major sector—DeFi, stablecoins, Bitcoin (BTC), and altcoins—moved higher simultaneously.

Even with August starting off wobbly, analysts think the rally could regain steam before the month is out.

Top Trending Crypto Articles Best Exchanges Check Out Our Recommended Exchanges Here

Buy Crypto Fast How To Buy Crypto with a Credit Card Now

Safe Crypto Gambling See Our Picks for the Best Crypto Gambling Sites

DeFi Gears Up for a Comeback

July saw crypto’s total market cap jump more than 13%, powered by a mix of bullish sentiment, favorable U.S. legislation, and fresh institutional inflows.

BTC surged to a new record above $123,000, while Ethereum topped $3,800 for the first time in years.

Ethereum (ETH) also led a DeFi resurgence, boosting total value locked (TVL) by 23.63% month-over-month as traders rotated from BTC into altcoins.

BNB Chain, Solana (SOL), and Arbitrum (ARB) saw only modest declines, while Tron (TRX) bounced back from a weak June—signaling renewed user activity.

The momentum comes as U.S. lawmakers pass landmark stablecoin and market structure bills, further easing regulatory uncertainty and setting the stage for a more sustained DeFi recovery.

Stablecoins and Tokenized Assets Surge

Stablecoins had a strong month, growing the market by 5.1%.

Tether (USDT) extended its dominance, USDC saw steady growth, and Ethena’s USDe broke into the top three.

Regulatory clarity in the U.S. and Hong Kong has opened the door for new issuers, with analysts expecting the boom to continue.

Tokenized assets also made headlines. The market cap for tokenized stocks surged 220% since June to $370 million, with most activity concentrated in Tesla (TSLA) and the S&P 500 ETF (SPY).

Active on-chain addresses skyrocketed from 1,600 to 90,000—numbers reminiscent of the early DeFi explosion.

For now, centralized exchanges still dominate tokenized stock trading volumes by a factor of 70-to-1 over on-chain venues.

However, Binance’s report suggests that if just 1% of global stocks were tokenized, the market could swell to $1.3 trillion, potentially transforming DeFi and on-chain finance into mainstream tools.

Top Trending Crypto Articles Best Exchanges Check Out Our Recommended Exchanges Here

Buy Crypto Fast How To Buy Crypto with a Credit Card Now

Safe Crypto Gambling See Our Picks for the Best Crypto Gambling Sites