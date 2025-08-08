Search
Animoca Brands Eyes HKMA Stablecoin License in Joint Venture With Standard Chartered, HKT

Eddie Mitchell
By Eddie Mitchell
Edited by Insha Zia
Animoca Brands kicks off stablecoin bid in Hong Kong.

Hong Kong's stablecoin race begins. | Credit: Bob Henry/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images.

Key Takeaways
  • Hong Kong’s stablecoin regulations took effect on Aug. 1, 2025.
  • Minimum capital requirements may be too high for smaller companies applying to launch a stablecoin.
  • A limited number of HK firms are expected to receive the license in early 2026.

Stablecoin adoption is rising globally as Web3 gaming investment behemoth Animoca Brands announces a joint venture with two titans of Hong Kong’s (HK) financial industry to build a new venture.

Animoca Brands’ Stablecoin Initiative

As per a press release , Animoca has launched a joint stablecoin venture called Anchorpoint, with Standard Chartered HK and Hong Kong Telecommunications (HKT) for the “issuance and advancement of licensed stablecoins.”

Moreover, Anchorpoint has expressed interest in applying for a stablecoin issuer license. This would make it the first entity in Hong Kong to formally initiate the process under the newly enshrined “Stablecoin Ordinance” regulations.

Animoca Brands group president, Evan Auyang, explained that the move is the first step toward bringing stablecoins into the mainstream ecosystem in HK, adding:

“Stablecoins represent one of the most compelling use cases within Web3, and we believe we are still at the early frontier of widespread adoption across institutions and retail alike.”

For a year, the trio has been working in the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) sandbox and exploring the potential of digital in markets and payments.

The HKMA is expected to issue a “handful ” of licenses in early 2026.

Requirements

Hong Kong’s new stablecoin laws came into effect just over a week ago and are considered quite strict, potentially causing trouble for smaller innovators in the space.

It’s a process of prudence, requiring firms to have an upfront capital requirement of HK$25 million, or roughly $3.2 million.

In addition, all applicants need to be locally incorporated companies with physical offices/facilities in HK, which creates friction for global firms.

Conversely, Singapore requires a base capital of roughly S$1 million, or approximately $775,000.

Some analysis suggests that a small handful of KF-based firms will get the go-ahead, which is expected of large domestic firms and those from Mainland China.

