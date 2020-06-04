Meghan Markle’s George Floyd Tribute Made the Royal Family Silence So Much Louder

Meghan Markle addressed the George Floyd issue in a recent commencement address.

She has become the only member of the British royal family to support George Floyd and the #BlackLivesMatter movement.

Why is “The Firm” silent?

Despite the false insistence that Meghan Markle is nothing but a shrieking, jealous harpy who wants the limelight shone only upon her, the Duchess of Sussex is proving the exact opposite.

In a recent commencement address, Markle addressed the George Floyd murder and made clear that his life mattered.

She threw her support behind the #BlackLivesMatter movement, becoming the only British royal to do so.

So why is “The Firm” so silent?

Meghan Markle Spoke To Her Former High School Today

In a commencement address delivered to her former high school, the Immaculate Heart High School in Los Angeles, Meghan Markle initially said that she was “really nervous” about speaking about the issue, but ultimately decided to do so because “the only wrong thing to say is nothing.”

In addition to talking about Floyd’s murder, Markle addressed the murders of Breonna Taylor, Philando Castile, and Tamir Rice — all black men and women (and, in Tamir Rice’s case, a teenage boy) murdered at the hands of police.

George Floyd’s life mattered and Breonna Taylor’s life mattered and Philando Castile’s life mattered, and Tamir Rice’s life mattered.

Meghan Markle went on to refer to several other as-yet-unnamed black men and women who lost their lives as a result of police brutality. And she concluded with a message of hope — encouraging her fellow alumni to be a part of the change they wished to see in the world — and promised that she would be “cheering them on” as they became leaders in their own right.

That made Markle the only member of the British royal family to make such a public statement in support of the #BlackLivesMatter movement.

So the question begs itself: where is the rest of “The Firm”?

She Said The Quiet Part Out Loud

Despite various British gutter press outlets intimating that Meghan Markle isn’t really Black, Markle has made no secret about her Black American identity. Even her wedding veil was a nod to her Black American roots, and a jab against Britain’s bloody colonial history against mostly Black and brown nations.

While Sarah Ferguson, the former Duchess of York, issued a statement against the officers who murdered George Floyd, Meghan Markle is the only current member of the British royal family who has made a public statement about #BlackLivesMatter.

The rest of them, it seems, are still holding Duchess Kate’s hands as she whines about the “Tatler” cover story. Too busy worrying about the most minor of slights, Kate Middleton can’t put aside her fragility for five minutes to address the global unrest.

And this, ladies and gentleman, is the future Queen Consort of England — so delicate is she that a tabloid cover story written by her mother-in-law’s biographer is enough to set her into a tailspin that’s gone on for days and weeks in the face of a global pandemic and global civil unrest. Clearly, we know what matters more to the Duchess of White Fragility. Long live the Queen!

Certainly, Meghan Markle was aware of what Kate Middleton was not: that in London, John Boyega — of Star Wars fame — broke down in tears as he made clear he’d prefer to never act again than remain silent in the face of the senseless murder of Black men and women at the hands of police.

Where was Kate Middleton? Crying about her “Tatler” cover story. Still.

Meanwhile, Meghan Markle has to reckon with the reality — in the face of a British tabloid press determined to destroy her — that, but for her status, she too could easily be a victim of police brutality.

But yes, let’s call Markle “selfish” for going to Los Angeles and focusing on global civil unrest instead of wringing her hands over a tabloid cover story that really was not that bad!

Yet we can’t just take Kate Middleton to task for her failure to address or support #BlackLivesMatter — even though nearly every other world leader, with the exception of Donald Trump (gee, wonder why that could be), has stood in solidarity.

And we should even go so far as to avoid the “colonizer” excuses as to why they’re notably silent — even though the British were the OG colonizers.

The question remains, though: where is Queen Elizabeth II? How about Prince Charles and Camilla? Prince Andrew? (No, scratch that. He needs to stay silent.) Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie? Anybody? I think we’d even accept comment from the Queen’s beloved corgis at this point.

Meghan Markle was right: the only wrong thing to say is nothing. And The Firm’s silence speaks volumes.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of CCN.com.