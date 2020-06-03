Posted in: HeadlinesOp-ed
The Brutal Attack on Iyanna Dior Proves ‘Black Lives Matter’ Isn’t Enough

Iyanna Dior is a black trans woman who was attacked at a convenience store in Minneapolis — the nexus of the George Floyd murder.
As Iyanna Dior's assault proves, all Black lives — straight black lives, gay black lives, trans black lives — have to matter. | Source: REUTERS / Dylan Martinez

  • Iyanna Dior is a black trans woman who was brutally attacked at a convenience store in Minneapolis.
  • Minneapolis is the nexus of the latest #BlackLivesMatter protests, and where George Floyd was murdered.
  • Dior’s attack caused activists to make clear: all Black lives must matter.

Iyanna Dior had no idea that she would lead a movement. The trans black woman — a native of Minneapolis — found herself at the center of the current Black Lives Matter movement when a video of her assault went viral on social media.

And while, thankfully, Dior is okay, her assault has caused several activists to speak out on the importance of the #BlackLivesMatter movement incorporating all Black lives, not just the lives of “cishet” black men and women.

What Happened to Iyanna Dior?

It is not enough to say “Black Lives Matter.” Not anymore. | Source: Odd ANDERSEN / AFP

Two days ago, Iyanna Dior walked into a convenience store in Minneapolis. This detail, while seemingly minor, is important, because it’s the city at the nexus of the current #BlackLivesMatter protests.

Minneapolis, we will recall, is where George Floyd was murdered by Derek Chauvin and three other police officers. The initial failure of authorities to arrest those involved with his murder sparked the current civil unrest in the United States today.

So, with all that activists are chanting “Black Lives Matter,” it seems interesting that prior to the assault on Iyanna Dior going viral thanks to a video (warning: graphic violence), people seemed to be silent.

Iyanna Dior Is Okay — But We Can’t Be Silent

Thankfully, Iyanna Dior took to her Facebook to make clear that despite her injuries, she is okay.

However, her attack sparked outrage from several celebrities, including Janet Mock and Jameela Jamil.

The attack on Iyanna Dior sparked outrage. | Source: Twitter

It even elicited a statement from Abounding Prosperity, a non-profit organization specializing in the mental health of the LGBTQIA community.

We at Abounding Prosperity, Inc. are deeply saddened, angered and disgusted at the images in the recent video of another Black transgender woman being brutally attacked by a mob of Black men and women at a convenience store in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

It is not acceptable for groups of people to stand by and watch and record and individual being attacked and beaten by a group of people and do nothing. If we truly want to enact change, then that change must start within our own community towards each other.

If we want Black Lives to Matter, then All Black Lives Must Matter, including Black Trans Lives Matter.

This is a sentiment shared by both celebrities and activists. It is not enough to say “Black Lives Matter.” Not anymore.

As Iyanna Dior’s assault proves, all Black lives — straight black lives, gay black lives, trans black lives — have to matter.

