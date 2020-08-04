Meghan Markle Is No Leading Lady – but We Already Knew That!

Most of us have known for quite some time that Meghan Markle is no leading lady.

The media and royal commentators at large are now starting to catch on.

With Hollywood seemingly uninterested, what is next for Meghan and Harry?

Remember when Meghan Markle left Vancouver Island for Los Angeles to become a leading lady in Hollywood?

Yeah, me too. Good times.

Despite laughable claims that Malibu Meg was all set to work with Brad Pitt, we’ve seen absolutely nothing come of the Hollywood plans.

Such has the sound of crickets chirping in Tinseltown unsettled both Meghan and Harry that they’ve been desperately looking for new avenues to exploit.

What happened to the big Hollywood dream?

Meghan Markle Is Red Carpet Fodder, Not Bankable

Royal biographer Christopher Wilson isn’t pulling any punches when he claims:

Crucially for Meghan, no studio seems to have stepped forward with the offer of a leading lady role, her hope and dream. If they had, we’d have heard about it. It would seem the all-powerful studio bosses look on the couple as red-carpet fodder, not as a bankable item.

The Hollywood Royals can frame the lack of offers however they want, but it has to hurt. Meghan Markle had grand plans of becoming a legit Hollywood star, and it hasn’t happened.

Even marrying the guy sixth in line to the British throne isn’t enough to blind the decision-makers to your lack of talent!

Christopher is right when he says that if there had been progress with Meghan’s Hollywood career, we’d have heard about it.

The absolute silence from not just the Sussexes, but from their fans speaks volumes.

Have Meghan and Harry Overestimated Their Popularity?

While I’m no fan of Meghan Markle or Prince Harry of late, even I cannot deny that they are still a big deal in Britain.

Sure, they’re fast becoming a couple known for all the wrong things, but they still command headlines in the U.K.

The United States? Not so much!

The reception the couple has gotten in L.A. has resulted in Prince Harry falling into a bit of a funk, which Christopher Wilson puts down to the connection between royalty and the people being broken:

In Britain, they were a powerful force. But when Harry walked away from royal duties, he broke the magic thread which binds royalty to the people. It’s taken a long time for the penny to drop, but Harry has discovered he is no king of the high seas but a castaway stranded on a desert island.

Where Do Harry and Meghan Go from Here?

This is the million-dollar question.

As things stand, the couple has no real discernible income, and they’re currently living rent-free in Tyler Perry’s mansion, but that living arrangement can’t continue indefinitely.

We’ve seen rumors of Meghan looking at movie scripts she’s creating on her own, public speaking engagements, and a Meghan Markle run at politics by way of her and Harry latching onto the BLM movement.

In short, I don’t think even the couple themselves know what comes next.

I believe that the lack of interest from Hollywood, coupled with the pandemic that has swept the world, has thrown any plans Meghan and Harry had into complete disarray.

They couldn’t have picked a worse time to break from the comforts of home.

