Home Op-ed Meghan Markle for President? Is There Anything This Woman Can’t Do?

Meghan Markle for President? Is There Anything This Woman Can’t Do?

Aubrey Hansen @Words_By_Aubrey
July 16, 2020 2:30 PM UTC
The rumors of Meghan Markle running for president won't go away. With Prince Harry as her campaign manager it could be hilarious!
Posted in: Op-edShowbiz

Meghan Markle couldn't cut it in Hollywood. Her next ambition could be the White House. | Image: ComposedPix/shutterstock.com

  • We’ve all seen Meghan Markle and Prince Harry interject themselves into the BLM discussion of late.
  • There have been rumors that this is just the beginning of a larger political plan for Meghan.
  • A royal insider has claimed the White House is the Duchess of Difficult’s end game.

Even the most ardent Meghan Markle fan, and Prince Harry himself, if he were honest, would agree that this is a step too far, even for their idol.

Meghan for U.S. President? Really?

I’ve seen whisperings that both she and Prince Harry have embraced the BLM campaign and social justice scene with such enthusiasm because the White House is the end game.

I, along with anyone else possessing a shred of intelligence, assumed such talk was absolute nonsense.

Yet here we are, with a more credible source now making the claim.

Could Meghan Markle be a serious contender for the White House?

In the post-Trump era, we have all manner of individuals believing they could run for president and win.

Kanye West is persevering with his ridiculous campaign, so why not?

Royal commentator Beverley Turner certainly seems convinced that Meghan Markle could be serious about making a run:

She will run for President. I have no doubt about it. I have no doubt, I think this is all part of the plan. It may not be very soon, but it will be.

Turner also potentially revealed what Meghan sees as her trump card (pardon the pun) to securing success:

There may be worse Presidents, I would like to see a mixed-race woman in the White House, I would.

It seems this could be a reality, folks. | Source: Twitter

Is Meghan’s racial make-up enough to take her seriously as a presidential candidate?

As a blonde woman, I’d love nothing better than seeing a blonde female Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

That doesn’t mean I’d vote for Katie Hopkins, though.

Surely the qualities and suitability of the actual candidate matter more than their race, gender, or sexuality? Or have we learned nothing from the current president about what having an entirely unqualified individual sitting in the Oval Office looks like?

No, Meghan Markle is woefully underqualified to be President of the United States. If Trump is the bar by which Americans measure future presidential candidates, then God help them.

It seems Meghan and Harry are both clutching at straws

While I’m sure Beverley Turner means well, and she may even believe what she’s saying, the idea of Meghan Markle becoming president is laughable.

Now, that doesn’t mean she couldn’t run. After all, we’ve got Kanye doing precisely that.

I hope Meghan Markle does run for president. I also would thoroughly encourage her to employ the assistance of Prince Harry and her fantastic L.A.-based PR team to help run her campaign.

Could you imagine, considering the absolute nonsense they’ve made of their post-royal life? Such a project could be the most entertaining thing ever!

A Meghan Markle presidential campaign would be hilarious!

It’s worth remembering that, by the time Meghan Markle gets around to launching her presidential bid, Donald Trump will be long gone from office.

Meghan will most likely be competing against actual seasoned politicians.

Looking at her cringeworthy BLM speech, which was influenced by Grey’s Anatomy, and her rambling, say-nothing diatribe for the Girl Up Summit, I would love to see Meghan debating real political matters live on television against experienced politicians.

Idiocracy 2: Meghan Takes Washington would be a real earner for the Hollywood Royals! | Source: Twitter

If she and Prince Harry wanted to make some serious money, they’d film the whole process and release it as a movie after the fact.

Idiocracy 2. Meghan takes Washington. I’d buy that for a dollar!

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of CCN.com.

Sam Bourgi edited this article for CCN.com. If you see a breach of our Code of Ethics or find a factual, spelling, or grammar error, please contact us.

More of: Meghan Markleprince harry
Show comments

Don't Miss:

Aubrey Hansen @Words_By_Aubrey

I'm a full-time royal & entertainment commentator at CCN. I've had my opinions and links to my work on the royal family featured by outlets such as The Daily Mail, International Business Times, and The Express. Reach me at aubrey.hansen@ccn.com, visit my Muck Rack profile here, or my LinkedIn profile here.

Latest News:

Meghan Markle Has Every Right to Ignore Her Toxic Father

Chelsea Handler’s ‘War Crimes’ Hypocrisy Is Suspiciously Trumpian

Twitter Hack Proves Censoring Trump Isn’t Biggest Fake News Risk

Relax, The Next-Gen Xbox Series X Isn’t Killing Off The Xbox One S

The Dow Tumbled Because Trump’s Election X-Factor Just Vanished

Let’s Cancel 50 Cent & Carole Baskin for This Nauseating Cover

Abigail Disney Calls for a Wealth Tax. Everybody Loses Their Minds

Macy’s Board Disgustingly Back-Slaps Execs After Slashing 3,900 Jobs

Xbox Pumps Series X Hype with Beefed-Up Game Pass Bundle

I Hope Megan Thee Stallion Ditches the Kardashians Before It’s Too Late

Microsoft Dumps Xbox Series S Reveal For What Gamers Really Want

Even Elon Musk’s Biggest Critic Has Given up Shorting Tesla

Will the 2020 Housing Market Be Plagued by Buyer’s Remorse?

Twitter Hack Proves Bitcoin Is Still Only Good for One Thing: Crime

Dow Slides as Profit-Chasing Billionaires Rush for the Exit

Don't Miss: