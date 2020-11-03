Comparing Meghan Markle with Queen Elizabeth Pre-Election is Nonsense

Meghan and Harry have been very vocal in the lead-up to the U.S. presidential election.

They’ve broken the agreement they made when leaving the royal family, betraying the Queen’s values.

We know Meghan believes the rules don’t apply to her, but it’s time she grew up and realized they do.

There are many people out there who seem upset that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been called out for their recent politically-charged interviews and comments.

Some media outlets have even reached as far as holding up Queen Elizabeth and her comments during the Scottish referendum as an example of how unfair it all is.

The narrative, of course, is that Meghan Markle is unfairly treated by the British media.

Some things never change.

Meghan Markle has a lot to say about politics but doesn’t want to play by the rules

Saying Meghan Markle has had a lot to say about politics of late is an understatement.

Along with her oblivious husband, Prince Harry, she has pretty much done everything but outright endorse Democratic candidate Joe Biden in this month’s U.S. presidential election.

Which would be perfectly acceptable if they were not members of the British royal family.

You see, this is my problem with Meghan Markle. She seems to operate under the belief that the rules which everyone else around her has to live by simply don’t apply to her.

No one forced Meghan to accept a royal title and become a working royal

I’ve said this many times before: no one forced Meghan Markle to join the royal family.

She knew fine well the situation she was marrying into when she accepted her $40 million wedding and her royal title.

As an example, look at the spouses of both Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie. Now, both young ladies are grandchildren of Queen Elizabeth, much the same as Prince Harry.

Prince Harry is 6th in line to the throne, while Princess Beatrice and Eugenie are 9th and 10th, respectively. It’s safe to say that none of them are going to be King or Queen.

Neither husband of the two princesses has a royal title, any royal duties, or is bound by the rules that working royals have to abide by.

As such, both are free to vote in elections if they see fit.

If she was such a feminist and self-made woman, Meghan Markle could have done the exact same.

Why not reject the offer of a title from the royal family? It is, after all, misogynistic and racist, is it not? Why would Meghan possibly want anything to do with such an organization?

Money and reputation, that’s why.

Comparisons with the Queen shows how uninformed Meghan Markle fans are

I’ve seen it said that Meghan is only doing what Queen Elizabeth had done in the past when she encouraged people to vote in the Scottish referendum, for example.

Back in 2003, the Queen commented before the Welsh assembly:

We must encourage all people to exercise their right to vote.

If Meghan Markle had simply encouraged her fellow Americans to get out there and exercise their right to vote, there wouldn’t be an issue.

But she didn’t.

She went a step further and basically encouraged those listening to her to vote for Joe Biden.

Well, in reality, she encouraged people to vote against President Donald Trump.

And there lies the difference. Queen Elizabeth has always taken great pains to be politically neutral. Meghan Markle didn’t.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle broke the terms of their agreement with the Queen

Remember when Meghan and Harry decided they were leaving the royal family?

They agreed to certain conditions when they did so, and one of those conditions was to uphold the Queen’s values, which includes remaining politically neutral.

So Meghan’s fans can cry and stamp their feet all they like, but their idol agreed to these conditions when she left the royal family.

Adults honor the contracts and agreements they made. It’s how the grown-up world works, and Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are no exception to those rules.

