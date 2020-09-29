Jessica Mulroney to Reveal ‘Her Truth’ – What About the Actual Truth?

Jessica Mulroney, Meghan Markle’s close friend, was “canceled” after it was revealed that she bullied Instagram influencer, Sasha Exeter.

Since then, Mulroney has been laying low, but she’s reportedly ready to tell “her truth” about events.

I wonder if “her truth” will vary from the actual truth where she bullied someone and paid the price?

It’s been a minute since we last heard from former Meghan Markle BFF, Jessica Mulroney.

If you recall, she was effectively “canceled” after using her bully-girl tactics on Instagram influencer Sasha Exeter.

Her antics were branded as racist, and although I disagreed with that, it doesn’t justify how she acted.

She reportedly even lost her best friend, Meghan Markle, due to the scandal, although Jessica herself claims Meghan is in contact with her daily.

Still, it seems the time has come for Mulroney to lay out her “truth” for the world to see.

Jessica Mulroney Isn’t Racist, but That Doesn’t Mean She’s a Good Person

Since the very beginning, I have claimed that Jessica Mulroney wasn’t racist. How she treated Sasha Exeter wasn’t based on race.

That’s how she treats anyone who dares get in her way, or in the way of her friend, Meghan Markle.

A source speaking to The Sun claimed:

Jessica is still deeply upset by what has happened and how her life was turned upside down. She wants to fully speak out and is planning how and when to do that, but feels now is not the time as there is a movement ongoing. She wants what she calls her ‘truth’ to be heard, and feels there has been a lot of petty s*** thrown around.

Hold up. Jessica Mulroney wants “her truth” to be heard?

And what exactly is that? Does her version of the truth differ from the facts that saw her embarrassingly land herself in hot water already?

Jessica’s Truth Doesn’t Matter – She Was Exposed as a Bully

The source who spoke to The Sun continued:

Jessica feels she was portrayed as someone who tears other women down, which she says isn’t her at all.

I wonder how Jessica Mulroney is planning on backing up that kind of claim? There have already been discussions in a British court about how Jessica, on behalf of Meghan Markle, attempted to intervene and influence the tone of an article that Meghan’s former business advisor did with a British newspaper.

She did this by contacting Gina Nelthorpe-Cowne and pressuring her to either change her statements or withdraw them entirely.

So make no mistake, Jessica Mulroney has zero issues with tearing anyone down, be they men or women, black or white.

For her, it’s just business as usual.

Will Jessica Mulroney “Spill All” as Some Have Predicted?

It’s at this point you realize why Meghan Markle may still be in contact with Jessica privately, even if she did have to disown her publicly.

She must keep Mulroney onside. There’s little doubt that Jessica knows where the bodies are buried, so to speak. She’s been part of Meghan Markle’s inner circle for long enough that her going rogue could cause a ton of issues for the brand-conscious Meghan.

A source claims that Jessica Mulroney has been feeling the pressure:

She keeps saying she wants to quit social media but can’t help writing back to some people, telling them they haven’t heard the full story. It’s only a matter of time before she spills all online or in an interview on what really happened, and she won’t hold back.

Meghan Markle will be hoping that if a meltdown occurs, she’s done enough to appease Jessica that she doesn’t let slip anything that Markle could be embarrassed by.

Or even worse, that Associated Newspapers could use in their court case.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of CCN.com.