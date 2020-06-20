Meghan Markle Claims Jessica Mulroney Isn’t Racist. I Agree With Her

Meghan Markle’s friend Jessica Mulroney has seen her entire career crumble around her over the past week or so.

Unsurprisingly, Meghan has been quick to distance herself from her friend. After all, the brand is what matters above all else.

Let’s not forget, though, that Jessica has always been a bully, often-times on behalf of Meghan Markle herself.

Like many others, I’ve watched on as Jessica Mulroney, the best friend of Meghan Markle, basically killed her entire career in the space of a few days.

I was curious to see how Meghan approached this, considering how outspoken she’s been on the current social issues in the U.S. and her support for the BLM movement.

Meghan wasn’t expected to make a public announcement, of course, but I knew that sooner or later, there would be something leaked to the press via “sources.”

I was right.

Meghan Markle and her brand is what matters, above all. Including friendship

So, courtesy of a “source” we’ve recently learned what Meghan Markle thinks about the controversy:

Meghan is absolutely mortified that she’s been dragged into this complete mess.

This opening quote should surprise no one. Despite the issue very much being about Ms. Mulroney, Meghan’s supposed BFF, Meghan is thinking only of how terrible it is that she’s been “dragged” into this situation.

The source continues:

Meghan said friends reflect friends, and because of what’s at stake, she can no longer be associated with Jessica, at least not in public. She has to do what she has to do in order to preserve her dignity and her own reputation.

Always thinking of her brand and public reputation is Meghan Markle, and this is no different. How it affects her close friend comes a distant second to how the situation reflects on Meghan herself.

She’s the star name, and her reputation is what matters.

As I’ve often said, Meghan will keep someone around until they either become surplus to requirements or pose a threat to her primary objective, which is climbing that ladder to the top.

Unfortunately for Jessica, she now joins the likes of Trevor Engelson and Cory Vitiello on the scrapheap.

Meghan Markle doesn’t believe Jessica Mulroney is a racist. Neither do I

It doesn’t happen very often, but in this one instance, I agree with Meghan Markle. I don’t think Jessica Mulroney is racist.

The source that spoke to the British media claims:

She said Jessica is in no way a racist, but the way she handled the situation was tone-deaf and heartbreaking.

That’s where my agreement with Malibu Meg ends, though.

The faux surprise at how her friend handled the situation is laughable. Jessica Mulroney dealt with this situation the same way she handles any other incident she sees as a threat to her or her public image.

With veiled threats and bullying.

Let’s not make the mistake of thinking Ms. Mulroney approached this issue as she did based solely on the ethnicity of Sasha Exeter.

Jessica handled this situation in the manner she did because that’s how she goes about her business. Much like Meghan Markle, I believe that Jessica is ruthless and calculated.

There’s a reason why she and Meghan have made such a great team over the years. And that’s what they’ve been.

A team.

Jessica Mulroney has been Meghan’s hired muscle in the past. Her actions should surprise no one

Remember when court papers alleged that Jessica Mulroney was set the task of influencing the tone of a newspaper interview with Meghan Markle’s former business adviser, Gina Nelthorpe-Cowne?

It was claimed at the time that:

The Duchess was well versed in the art of attempting to manipulate what was written about her.

Meghan wasn’t stupid, though. She would never take care of such matters directly. That’s where Mulroney would come in, using the same type of tactics she tried to use on Sasha Exeter.

Only recently there were links highlighted between the author of the Tatler piece that caused Kate Middleton so much anguish and Jessica Mulroney, and then back to Meghan Markle.

For Jessica Mulroney, this is more a case of bad timing and an error in judgment

As I said above, I honestly believe this incident with Jessica and Sasha Exeter has nothing to do with race and more to do with Jessica Mulroney just doing what she’s always done.

And while Meghan Markle will undoubtedly try to sever ties with Mulroney publicly, let’s not forget that for years now, Meghan has benefited from Mulroney’s bullying and intimidation tactics.

It just so happens that Meg’s BFF picked the wrong target at the wrong time in Sasha Exeter. Someone who wasn’t intimidated, and who wasn’t afraid to speak up.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of CCN.com.