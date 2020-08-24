I’m Worried Gotham Knights & Avengers are Becoming Destiny Ripoffs

Arkham Knights has Destiny-like elements, mimicking many other titles this generation.

Games like Avengers are following this trend, too.

How many Games as a Service (GaaS) are too many?

WB Montreal has revealed what could be considered the follow-up to Rocksteady’s excellent Batman: Arkham franchise.

With Gotham Knights, the game features famous sidekicks like Robin, Batgirl, and Nightwing as they defend Gotham City after Batman has gone. It also looks heavily influenced by Destiny.

The concept is neat enough, and co-op play is an excellent addition to the experience. However, judging from the footage, the game appears to be another never-ending game as a service.

Destiny and Batman. An Imperfect Combination

WB Montreal appears to have copied Arkham’s combat and pasted it into a Destiny-style universe full of RPG-lite elements like skill trees and XP points. Enemies take a ton of hits and damage points pop off of their heads, and we can see crafting materials and loot on the left-hand side of the screen.

Take a look at this video and tell me this isn’t Destiny or The Division combined with the Arkham games.

The game doesn’t look bad. It just doesn’t appear unique in any way. It’s open-world, and I’m sure we can expect raids and dungeons and other loot-heavy activities. These challenges are repetitive and boring once you’ve seen them in every other title.

Stay ahead in games like these, requires you to make them your second full-time job. These criticisms can be levied at the upcoming Avengers title – a beat-em-up action game with loot systems and season passes and an endless amount of content.

Destiny is still the most successful game of this kind, with The Division close behind. Bungie’s sci-fi epic introduced the MMO-lite concept at the start of this console generation, and while many titles have tried to copy it, few have succeeded. It’s no longer a unique idea. If anything, endless content is cumbersome.

Been There… Done That

I was quite interested in the Avengers game, but playing the beta over the weekend turned me off.

It’s not that I didn’t have fun. Rather, the game made it clear this won’t be a casual experience. You need to invest for the long-haul, playing filler missions and leveling up characters in so many obscure ways that it’s overwhelming. If I wanted an MMO, I’d play one!

While I’m fond of the Arkham series, seeing these elements in Arkham Knights does not make me want to play it. I’ve invested that time in so many other titles, and they’re starting to hit the point of diminishing returns. Spider-Man is a beloved title for many reasons. Unlimited content isn’t one of them.

Here’s hoping Rocksteady’s Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League can put a more engaging spin on the superhero genre. Early signs are encouraging, as the official reveal video shows below:

