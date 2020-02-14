Posted in: Gaming News
Published:
February 14, 2020 2:04 PM UTC

Hot Garbage Marvel’s Avengers Trailer Won’t Earn Your Pre-Order

Yesterday, Crystal Dynamics unleashed a new trailer for Marvel's Avengers, which highlights why the game was delayed to September.

Author: Thomas Bardwell @TomBWrites

The Marvel's Avengers videogame looks an unpolished mess. | Source: YouTube

  • Marvel’s Avengers won’t release until September despite an initial April release window.
  • Developer Crystal Dynamics has released a new pre-order trailer.
  • The trailer is overwhelmingly generic and doesn’t bode well for the final product.

Last month, developer Crystal Dynamics delayed Marvel’s Avengers’ release by four months, and going by the latest trailer, we can see why.

Yesterday, Crystal Dynamics unleashed a new trailer for the action-adventure to coincide with news of an exhausting selection of pre-order bonuses and editions.

While a welcome look at Marvel’s Avengers since the developer pushed back launch to Sept. 4, 2020, the trailer is a generic affair. It’s designed to tempt players into pre-ordering the game, but may very well have the opposite effect.

Marvel’s Avengers Pre-order Trailer

The trailer is an underwhelming mishmash of what appears to be recycled cinematic footage from the E3 2019 trailer and game play from Gamescon. We quickly cycle through all the Avengers unveiled so far with a bit of a focus on Ms. Marvel and her stretch abilities.

There’s nothing that stands out or entices. It’s all rather dull. Glaring frame drops don’t help, and Marvel’s Avengers’ graphics feel more at home on a last-gen console.

The problem of the game’s Avengers not taking the likeness of those from the movie franchise also rears its head. It won’t be easy for many to disassociate. Thor also bears an uncanny resemblance to Assassin’s Creed Odyssey’s Alexios.

Crystal Dynamics Has Its Work Cut Out

The fan response to the trailer ranges from healthy skepticism to straight-up disappointment. Here’s a sample of what people are saying about Marvel’s Avengers;

Source: Twitter
Source: Twitter

Source: YouTube

With less than seven months until release, the clock is ticking for Crystal Dynamics to transform Marvel’s Avengers into an attractive proposition for gamers. Based on the new trailer, it looks certain to disappoint.

Thomas Bardwell @TomBWrites

UK-based video game writer. Contact: thomas.bardwell[at]ccn[dot]com

More of: Marvel's Avengers
Show comments

Latest News:

PewDiePie Took His Wife on The Weirdest Valentine’s Day Date Ever

The Coronavirus Outbreak Just Made This the World’s Worst Job

Justin Bieber’s ‘Changes’ Album Is So Cringy It’s Almost Adorable

Dow Faces Headwinds After Boeing Suffers Another Brutal Blow

No Hope for Oil Price Revival as Coronavirus Blunts Chinese Demand

Lady Gaga’s Valentine’s Day Stunt Makes Her the Queen of the Incels

Lord of the Rings Is Better Off Without Daedalic Entertainment

Meghan Markle’s British Vogue Cover Is Way Less Woke Than You Think

Mass Effect Writer Reveals ‘Exciting’ Bioware Turned into Corporate Shills

Dow Lacks Conviction as Coronavirus Threatens Consumer Spending

Tesla is Not Self-Sustainable and Elon Musk Needs to Stop Lying About It

Liquidated Traders are Furious as XRP Crashes 56% on Bitmex

Coronavirus Outbreak is Threatening to Bankrupt China’s Tesla Rival

Apple’s $207 Billion Cash Pile Isn’t Helping its Poorest Employees

NVIDIA Blames ‘Misunderstanding’ for Activision GeForce Now Screw-Up