Google Stadia Goes Free – But There’s an Itsy-Bitsy Catch

Google has launched a free tier for the Stadia cloud gaming service.

Anyone that signs up will receive two free months of Stadia Pro, granting access to nine games.

The free tier is rolling out to 14 countries over the next 48 hours.

Nearly six months after launching, Google Stadia finally has a free tier, or at least a free tier open to anyone with a Gmail address. A small hoop to jump through for access to the cloud gaming service.

Stadia Goes Free (for Gmail Users)

Google announced as much today in a blog post over on the official Stadia portal. The details: Stadia is free from today in 14 countries, and it’s bundled with a free two-month subscription to the premium Stadia Pro.

Pro includes access to no less than nine games, so you won’t be forking out the cash for full price games straight out of the starting gates, which is sure to lure in more than a few curious players.

The games are:

Destiny 2: The Collection

GRID

Gylt

SteamWorld Dig 2

SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech

Serious Sam Collection

Spitlings

Stacks on Stacks (on Stacks)

Thumper

After the two month trial, monthly pricing will revert to the standard $9.99, but anyone that signs up can easily cancel the subscription beforehand. It’s a perfect way to test out Stadia without the sense that you may be wasting your money.

Any purchased games remain yours and will be playable on the free tier. Alongside, Google is extending the two free months to existing Pro subscribers – the service won’t charge them for the next two billing cycles.

How to Sign Up to Get Stadia for Free

So how do you sign up? Google says it’s simple:

– Go to Stadia.com to sign up

– Download the Stadia app on Android or iOS

– Play on your laptop, desktop or Chrome OS tablet with your favorite (HID-compliant) USB supported controller or mouse and keyboard

– Play over Wi-Fi on Pixel or many supported Android phones

No need for a Stadia controller or a Chromecast ultra, and it works on the Chrome browser.

I attempted to sign up to see what the deal was in practice, but it seems Google hasn’t completed the back end work to make it available in the U.K. yet. The company says it’s “rolling out over the next 48 hours,” so some of us may have to sit tight for a little longer than others.

Google also notes that quality might take a hit as it tries to balance increased demand and “a responsible approach to internet traffic.” Consequently, the default screen resolution is shifting from 4K to 1080p.

Respite from the Coronavirus Pandemic

As for the reasons for the sudden switch to a free tier, Google points – unsurprisingly – to the coronavirus pandemic:

We’re facing some of the most challenging times in recent memory. Keeping social distance is vital, but staying home for long periods can be difficult and feel isolating. Video games can be a valuable way to socialize with friends and family when you’re stuck at home.

A last-ditch effort to prop up the flagging service or an altruistic gesture to entertain those on coronavirus lockdown? We’ll let you decide. Either way, there’s never been a better time to try out Stadia.

This article was edited by Josiah Wilmoth.