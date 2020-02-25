Ghost Recon Breakpoint Won’t Stop Sucking Anytime Soon

The Ghost Recon Breakpoint immersive mode update was pushed back to sometime this spring.

Ubisoft cited a desire to push out an “impactful update” as the reason behind the delay.

The developer also apologized for the recent radio-silence, vowing to improve communication with the community.

Ghost Recon Breakpoint, Ubisoft’s beleaguered tactical shooter, won’t be getting better anytime soon. Ubisoft formally delayed a substantial update initially penciled in for release this month.

Game-Changing Immersive Mode Pushed Back to Later This Spring

In a statement published on Ubisoft’s official Ghost Recon Breakpoint website, the developer says it’s pushing back the introduction of a new immersive mode and Engineer class to sometime this spring.

Ubisoft decided to postpone release after careful deliberation among the development team, motivated by a desire to push out an “impactful update to the game using your feedback as the foundation.”

The Ghost Recon Breakpoint developer also touched on its recent radio-silence, offering players an apology:

We understand that you have been requesting more transparent communication and we aim to provide this whenever possible. There are a lot of moving parts in development which has made locking in dates challenging so we haven’t been able to communicate as much as we would have liked. We apologize for that and will be providing details on these upcoming additions starting early next month.

Ghost Recon Breakpoint’s Troubled Launch

Ghost Recon Breakpoint suffered substantial backlash at launch.

Many described it as a soulless game designed to fleece players of their hard-earned cash by incorporating a skull-numbing grind. Forking out for microtransactions wasn’t so much optional as a prerequisite to ward off the sheer monotony of playing Ghost Recon Breakpoint.

Then, there were the countless bugs and performance issues that only made matters worse.

After a flurry of scathing reviews, Ubisoft vowed to respond to criticism by pushing out successive updates that did little to alter the problematic elements of the game.

It’s not the first time Ubisoft has pushed back a delay, either. Title Update 1.1.0 was delayed to January from a promised mid-December launch.

While we’ll have to wait for the next update, Ubisoft does offer a glimmer of hope. The developer says:

The immersive mode is built upon the results of the Community Survey, your observations gathered by our Community Managers, and workshops with the Delta Company alongside extensive playtesting. We are in the process of creating an experience that will change the way you are able to play Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint.

All things considered, it’s more of the same for Ghost Recon Breakpoint. Delayed updates, apologies, and a promise of doing better are starting to ring hollow as player patience wears thin.