Fresh off Blasting Royal Family, Meghan Markle Asks Us to Show Compassion

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry finally addressed the COVID-19 pandemic today.

They said it’s time for us to show compassion and empathy.

It’s hard to listen to their requests when Meghan Markle was bashing the royal family less than a week ago.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry released their first official coronavirus statement today. Among other things, they urged us to show compassion.

That is truly a great offer, but it would be more effective if Meghan Markle showed compassion, instead of just telling us about it.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Release Their First Coronavirus Statement

Harry & Meg took to Instagram today to post their first statement on the coronavirus pandemic. They write:

These are uncertain times. And now, more than ever, we need each other. We need each other for truth, for support, and to feel less alone during a time that can honestly feel quite scary.

Adding,

There are so many around the world who need support right now, who are working tirelessly to respond to this crisis behind the scenes, on the frontline, or at home. Our willingness, as a people, to step up in the face of what we are all experiencing with COVID-19 is awe-inspiring. This moment is as true a testament there is to the human spirit.

The couple also said that they would be sharing information and resources from trusted experts, as well as inspiring stories. Most importantly, they mention the empathy that some celebrities seem to be lacking at the moment:

We often speak of compassion. All of our lives are in some way affected by this, uniting each of us globally. How we approach each other and our communities with empathy and kindness is indisputably important right now.

They end this sentiment by saying, “over the coming weeks, this will be our guiding principle.” Let’s hope Meghan Markle’s empathy over the coming weeks outshines her compassion in previous weeks.

A Royal Diss to the Royal Family

Less than a week ago, Meghan Markle was reportedly attacking her husband’s family for their royal ways. According to a UK news outlet, Merkle called the family “weird” and “uptight.” She also found it “strange” that “no one hugs” each other.

If no one hugs each other, then that is indeed strange. But it might also have something to do with the highly contagious deadly disease that can transfer through touch–I’m not sure if Meghan’s heard of it? It’s called COVID-19, and it kind of sucks.

What’s more strange is that she’s trashing her husband’s family and then asking us to show kindness, compassion, and empathy. Don’t get me wrong, I think compassion is a wonderful and highly important emotion for these times. And any time, really.

But, it’s difficult to take her too seriously when she’s doing the opposite of what she’s asking. Show us your compassion, Meghan, and maybe we’ll follow suit.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of CCN.com..

This article was edited by Sam Bourgi.