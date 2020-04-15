Fortnite’s Latest Delay Will Leave Gamers Hooked on COD: Warzone

Epic Games has announced a delay to the launch of its next Fortnite season.

Chapter 2 – Season 3 will now start on June 4, a month later than expected.

Epic Games has promised fresh content to tide players over until then.

Disappointment is heading to anyone eagerly expecting Fortnite’s Chapter 2 – Season 3. Epic Games has announced that it is extending the current Season 2 of its flagship battle royale shooter beyond the initial end date of Apr. 30.

Fortnite Chapter 2 – Season 3 Delayed

The Fortnite developer announced as much in an update published on the game’s official website. The announcement is short and to the point matching Epic’s policy of minimal official communication when it comes to Fortnite, notably with the controversial axing of official patch notes.

Epic Games now plans to launch Chapter 2 – Season 3 on June 4, a month later than expected, but the wording suggests the developer hasn’t set even that date in stone.

Epic Games didn’t provide a reason for the delay, but it safe to assume that the impact of the coronavirus on Season 2 work factored into the decision. Like countless other developers, Epic Games will have shifted much of its workforce to remote work, which invariably affects day to day development.

Despite the delay, Epic Games says that Fortnite players can expect ‘lots of content’ to keep them busy for the extra month of Season 2. This content will include multiple game updates introducing new gameplay, challenges, bonus XP, and ‘surprises,’ according to Epic.

Season 2 All Over Again

The situation is reminiscent of the seemingly unending Season 1 – Fortnite’s longest to date – which Epic delayed multiple times before Season 2 finally sprung to life Feb. 20.

If we take this as a benchmark, compounded by the ongoing global pandemic, we may be in for a significant wait before we see any sign of Season 3. June 4 may be a best-case scenario.

Part of Fortnite’s appeal is the grand-scale events that mark the transition from one season to another. These tend to reignite interest in the game.

With late February now seeming like a lifetime ago, and Call of Duty: Warzone and Valorant dominating the news cycle and user numbers, the delay could have a significant impact on player sentiment towards the game.

