007 Meets Spy Kids in Fortnite’s ‘Top Secret’ Chapter 2 Season 2

Fortnite servers are down as Epic Games preps Chapter 2 Season 2 update.

Dubbed ‘Top Secret’, the new season runs with a spy theme.

Marvel’s Deadpool skin will be available as part of the Season 2 Battle Pass.

Fortnite’s long-awaited Chapter 2 Season 2 is upon us. Or, it will be in a few hours. As customary for substantial updates to the battle royal shooter, the servers are currently down with no time frame as to when they might go live again.

Fortnite Goes ‘Top Secret’

To tide players over, developer Epic Games has released a trailer teasing everything heading to Fortnite in Chapter 2. Keeping to the theme of a string of cryptic real-world and Twitter teases, the new season focuses on secret agents.

The theme isn’t exactly innovative, falling somewhere between suave 007 antics and Netflix’s suitably cartoonish Spy Kids: Mission Critical. Season 2 Chapter 2 is appropriately named ‘Top Secret.’

Epic explains that Fortnite’s island has fallen to the hands of a crack team of covert operatives. Among them are a tuxedo-sporting banana, a purring humanoid-cat hybrid with the physique of a body builder, and a slick-haired agent with a King Midas-inspired golden touch.

The suggestion is that these two opposing sides, known as Ghost and Shadow, will be up against one another in a spy war of sorts. Players will also be prompted to choose a side. Epic is also planning limited time operations that will ‘change the fate of the island forever,’ hinting at more of the environmental storytelling that Fortnite has perfected over the years.

Per usual, the update brings some changes to Fortnite’s map. Players will soon be able to explore a yacht, oil rig, agency building, and a secret lair.

Battle Pass Goodies

Epic Games is flogging a new Battle Pass for Season 2. It unlocks skins for the new agents, a Hideout, and over 100 rewards.

Unexpectedly, Marvel’s snarky antihero Deadpool features at the end of the Battle Pass trailer. He’ll appear as a new skin for Battle Pass owners at some point during Season 2.

As always, Season 2 should introduce a host of new weapons, items, and features, which we’ll know more about when the servers are up again, and Epic Games releases patch notes.