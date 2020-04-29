Epic PS Plus ‘Leak’ Was 100% Fake – Here Are May’s Actual Free Games

Rumors of Dark Souls: Remastered and Dying Light coming to PS Plus in May were unsurprisingly too good to be true.

Next month’s PS Plus free games are Cities: Skylines and Farming Simulator 19.

April’s freebies – Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and DiRT Rally 2.0 – are available until May 4.

PlayStation has revealed next month’s duo of PlayStation Plus free games. In May, subscribers will be able to get their hands on the PS4 editions of Cities: Skylines and Farming Simulator 19.

Yeah, That Leak Was Awesome – Too Bad It Was Fake

The announcement puts to bed rumors spawned by a supposedly leaked screenshot that did the rounds earlier this week.

The leak suggested Dark Souls: Remastered and Dying Light would form part of PlayStation Plus’ May offering.

While the official PS Plus lineup isn’t quite as enticing as what the rumor suggested, it isn’t half-bad despite lacking a torchbearer to lure in new subscribers.

Here’s the official trailer cooked up for the genuine announcement.

May’s Actual PlayStation Plus Free Game Lineup

Cities: Skylines, in particular, is well worth exploring for its impressively detailed and enjoyable take on Sim City-style city-management formula.

Here’s how PlayStation Plus is selling it:

Do you have what it takes to develop a small, bustling community into a sprawling megacity? In Cities: Skylines, the acclaimed city-builder sim by Paradox Interactive, you make the decisions that will see your city flourish or fail. You’ll need strategic smarts to keep your burgeoning ecosystem from collapse, ensuring your ever-growing populace stay happy and the industries that are the lifeblood of your expanding metropolis continue to thrive.

The other PS Plus freebie, Farming Simulator 19, will have you living out your wildest agricultural dreams as you man brand-name machinery.

Here’s the official blurb:

Stressed by the bustling city life and eager to tackle a more sedate livelihood? Rural escapism awaits with Farming Simulator 19! Developer GIANTS Software has packed in a wealth of agricultural pastimes to lose yourself in as you set out to maintain a homestead. Harvest crops, raise livestock, tackle forest, ride your own horses…or just jump behind the wheel of your John Deere tractor or one of over 300 authentic farming vehicles and go for a drive.

As usual, you’ll need an active PS Plus subscription to claim the free games. PlayStation says they go live from May 5 until June 1.

Until then, remember to pick up last month’s freebies – Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and DiRT Rally 2.0.