April PS Plus Uncharted 4 Freebie is Great Escapism for PlayStation Fans

April’s pair of free PS Plus games have leaked ahead of a formal announcement.

Next month’s games are Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Dirt Rally 2.0.

The duo offers timely escapism for these troubled times.

Although we’ve yet to have a formal PlayStation.Blog post, April’s PlayStation Plus games are as good as announced.

In what has become a trend in recent months, April’s duo of free games leaked early courtesy of PlayStation Access. Yesterday, the YouTube channel jumped the gun and uploaded an unlisted showcase video ahead of schedule. This being the internet, eagle-eyed gamers spotted the video. PlayStation was quick to remove it, but the cat was already out of the bag.

So, what are April’s PS Plus games?

April’s PlayStation Plus Games

First up, we have none other than Naughty Dog’s action-adventure, Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End.

The fourth instalment in the acclaimed series, Uncharted 4 sees protagonist Nathan Drake reluctantly drawn out of retirement for one last treasure hunting adventure. With all the narrative and production chops we’ve come to expect from Naughty Dog, it’s a perfect appetizer ahead of The Last of Us Part II coming this May.

Accompanying is Dirt Rally 2.0. Another entry from an acclaimed series, – Colin McRae Rally turned Dirt – Dirt Rally 2.0 marries realistic physics with the thrill of rally driving for a racing title that should appeal to genre aficionados and newcomers alike.

April’s PlayStation Plus games are nothing short of excellent and further confirm that Sony is intent on offering quality titles to subscribers. Although this time, there’s no filler to accompany a great game as we saw last month with Shadow of the Colossus and the disappointing Sonic Forces.

Timely Escapism

Furthermore, April’s games are ideally suited to the troubled times we live. They propose gameplay far removed from the reality of coronavirus lockdowns and self-isolation.

Gallivant across the globe as a gruff Indiana Jonas-like hero in search of treasure. Careen down spruce-lined Swedish backroads in a souped-up Rallycross supercar. It’s timely escapism as we sit at home, waiting for the storm to blow over.

With our interactions with the outdoors limited to sheepish sanity-saving walks and stealth runs to the local grocery store, Uncharted 4 and Dirt Rally 2.0 should give more than a few of us some much-needed respite.

This article was edited by Samburaj Das.