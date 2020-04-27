This PS Plus Free Games ‘Leak’ is Simply Too Good to be True

A new leaked screenshot has ostensibly revealed next month’s PS Plus free games.

The leak suggests subscribers will be picking up Dark Souls Remastered and Dying Light in May.

Compositional and font discrepancies mean the leak may very be a fake.

As is so often the case ahead of an official confirmation from Sony, the duo of free PlayStation Plus games for next month appear to have leaked early.

Dark Souls Remastered and Dying Light

A promotional screenshot found it’s way onto gaming forum Resetera before popping up on Twitter. If genuine, PlayStation Plus subscribers could be looking forward to an excellent spread for May. The leak suggests Dying Light and Dark Souls Remastered are next month’s freebies.

The remaster of From Software’s iconic Dark Souls needs no introduction and should please first-timers and veterans alike. While not having the same cult following as Dark Souls, Dying Light offers a decent take on the zombie trope and remains popular five-years on from release.

PlayStation Plus Leak Is Likely Fake

Before we get our hopes up, the leaked screenshot features some glaring issues that gnaw away at its legitimacy.

First off, the quality of the image leaves a lot to desired and lacks the crispness you’d expect. Furthermore, the composition is a far cry from the clean-cut style we’ve grown accustomed to from PS Plus, notably the busy background.

Secondly, the fonts used in the screenshot appear different to those habitually featured on PS Plus promotional shots. In particular, the ‘Active membership required to access free content’ small print employs a decidedly different font.

Consequently, we recommend approaching this one with a salt shaker at the ready and to manage expectations accordingly.

As for when we can expect PlayStation to confirm or disprove the leak, then this week is likely based on previous announcement habits with an estimated availability date of May 5.

In the meantime, April’s PlayStation Plus games – Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and DIRT Rally 2.0 – are up for grabs until May 4.

