Trolls Show Their True Colors After Chrissy Teigen’s Devastating News

Chrissy Teigen and her husband, John Legend, unfortunately, lost their baby on Wednesday after complications arose during labor. Tiegen announced their heartbreaking news on Twitter with a lengthy blurb that started by saying,

We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before.

Controversy quickly surrounded the couple as her post included a photo that some found inappropriate. The devastating image depicts Tiegen sitting on a hospital bed, bent over and appearing to pray with tears streaming down her face.

Chrissy Teigen’s Tweet

Tiegen has been extremely open about her journey towards motherhood, having her first two children using IVF. This child, who they named Jack, had been conceived naturally, something the TV personality was told wasn’t possible.

She’d been on bed rest for the past month after she experienced some bleeding, and unfortunately, the complications only got worse from there. Tiegen briefly explains what happened in her post writing,

We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough.

While the couple has received a ton of support from the public, Tiegen’s haters have also come out of the woodwork to put in their two cents.

What The Haters Are Saying

The responses from some of Chrissy Teigen’s haters are sickening. From accusing her of using this tragedy to get attention from the media to her deserving this loss after allegedly visiting Jeffrey Epstein’s private island, the haters dug deep this time.

It should come as no surprise that most of the comments criticizing Teigen’s post are from men. Isn’t it strange how so many guys think their (often misinformed) opinions on female reproductive health matter?

These are the worst of the worst responses:

Fortunately, not all responses were negative, and many fans showed up to support the couple. Teigen’s photo has even inspired many parents to share pictures after losing their children during labor.

Why People Need To Stop Criticizing Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen just lost a child. That alone should be reason enough to keep negative criticisms to yourself, but there are several things her haters aren’t taking into consideration.

They probably had a professional photographer

Having a professional photographer at the hospital while in labor isn’t unusual for regular folk, and is especially common among celebrities. Their job is to capture these moments and let the parents decide what to do with the pictures. By the looks of the photo, it was likely taken when baby Jack was receiving a blood transfusion, and Teigen was praying that he would survive. It depicts a moment of hope, perhaps one of their last before learning of their baby’s death.

They’re public figures

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are used to sharing their life with the public. It goes hand-in-hand with being a celebrity. Just because you wouldn’t share this kind of picture doesn’t mean it’s wrong. She’s sharing this devastating news with the world on her terms.

Chrissy Teigen probably has an assistant

Why do we assume Teigen posted the photo herself? She probably has an assistant who manages her social media accounts. It could have been their idea to include the image and add a filter. Even if Teigen added the photo herself, better her than a nosy nurse who sells one to the media, right?

So, if you’re a Chrissy Teigen hater or just don’t agree with her posting that photo, that’s okay! Just keep it to yourself!

