Chrissy Teigen’s Cries for Attention Are Becoming Obvious

Chrissy Teigen has shared her hospital phone number. This isn’t the first time she’s “accidentally” shared her personal information.
  • at UTC 6:41 PM
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen claims she's working on herself, so why does she keep making the same 'mistakes'? | Source: Bennett Raglin/Getty
  • Chrissy Teigen is in the hospital for heavy bleeding during her latest pregnancy.
  • She accidentally shared her hospital room phone number then had to change rooms after fans started calling it.
  • This isn’t the first time she has “accidentally” shared her personal information. Is it attention-seeking?

Chrissy Teigen shares too much.

She’s in the hospital right now for heavy bleeding during her pregnancy, and she “accidentally” shared the phone number of her hospital room. After fans started calling, she had to change rooms.

Teigen has shared other personal information with her avid fans on social media before. When will she learn not to do this anymore? Or is she doing it for attention?

Chrissy Teigen Is Her Own Worst Enemy

Teigen was admitted to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center after experiencing heavy bleeding during her third pregnancy. As usual, she’s sharing every little detail about her condition in a series of updates on her Instagram. But she needs to be careful about what she posts.

She’s apparently been bleeding for a little less than a month and has been on bed rest. On her Instagram story, she explained that she doesn’t share her updates so people could worry or check-in. “It’s just because I share everything,” Teigen said.

During her lengthy update, she asked the doctors and other fans who follow her not to try to “Twitter diagnose her.”

Chrissy Teigen tweet 1.
Chrissy Teigen wants people to stop “Twitter diagnosing” her because it stresses her out. | Source: Twitter

Sharing all of it gets her comments she doesn’t like, so why share it? Then she complained when no one was reaching out to her anymore. Maybe that’s why she “accidentally” shared her hospital room’s phone number. She clearly wanted more attention.

Chrissy Teigen tweet 2.
Did Teigen do it for attention? | Source: Twitter

Once again, she shared information that bit her in the backside. Apparently, she’s working on oversharing.

On her Instagram story, Teigen said she doesn’t even realize she does things until she plays them back.

I am an adult and this needs to stop and I’m going to work really really hard.

This Isn’t the First Time

Teigen has overshared before. Last year, she also “accidentally” shared her email address to her millions of followers. She took a picture of her computer screen, which contained the address. She deleted the tweet and wrote, “F**k I posted my email address lmao.”

Chrissy Teigen tweet 3.
Fans are not impressed with her. | Source: Twitter

She also gave out her phone number in her book.

Chrissy Teigen tweet 4.
Teigen doesn’t know what she’s doing. | Source: Twitter

Is this all just carelessness, or is there some ulterior motive behind the “accidental” sharing? Chrissy Teigen is known to be attention-seeking, so we wouldn’t put it past her to post these things. Either way, it’s time for her to try a new bit, or get the help she needs.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of CCN.com.

Aaron Weaver edited this article for CCN.com. If you see a breach of our Code of Ethics or find a factual, spelling, or grammar error, please contact us.

Comments

* All comments must be approved by staff before appearing on CCN.com. We do not allow bad language, hate speech, nor verbal attacks on staff or other commentators. Some comments may be edited for clarification or if they are in breach of our comment policy. If you wish to delete your comment or data, please contact us.

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Most Commented

Hannah Wigandt

Hannah Wigandt

More from this author:

Related Stories:

Recent News:

Follow Us

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn

© 2020 Copyright: Hawkfish AS. HQ: Drengsrudhagen 6, 1385, Asker, Norway. Regional Offices: 440 Moy Ave, N9A 2N4, Windsor, Canada. C – 502, Flushing Meadows, Ferns City Road, Doddanekundi, 560037, Bangalore, India. Hurt, 560037, USA.

Editorial Team

Chief Editor: Samburaj Das – samburaj@ccn.com
U.S. Editor: Aaron Weaver – aaron.weaver@ccn.com
Financial Editor: Sam Bourgi – sam.bourgi@ccn.com
Director and Founder: Jonas Borchgrevink -jonas.borchgrevink@ccn.com
HR and Recruiting: Pamela Meropiali – pamela.meropiali@ccn.com
Sales Manager: Pankaj Upadhyay – pankaj@ccn.com.

Phone number: +47 98 48 24 99.