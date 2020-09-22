Vanessa Bryant Deserves a Queen’s Ransom From the LA Sheriff’s Office

Vanessa Bryant is suing the LA Sheriff’s office over their leaked photos of the helicopter crash that killed her husband and daughter. GOOD.
  • Date published: 2020-09-22T17:21:19+00:00
Vanessa Bryant
Vanessa Bryant shouldn't have to deal with the disgusting behavior of the deputies in Los Angeles. | Source: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images/AFP
  • Vanessa Bryant is suing the LA County Sheriff’s office.
  • The widow of basketball legend Kobe Bryant is alleging that deputies took cell phone photos of the helicopter accident that claimed the lives her husband and her daughter, Gianna — and subsequently leaked them.
  • This gross behavior caused her extreme emotional distress, and she should sue the department for every last penny they have.

Vanessa Bryant is bringing legal firepower to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office.

Kobe Bryant’s widow has filed a lawsuit seeking unspecified damages for what she’s calling “extreme emotional distress” after the Alex Villanueva-led agency took cell phone photos of the helicopter accident that claimed Kobe and Gianna Bryant’s lives, along with the lives of seven other victims, and subsequently leaked them.

The behavior of these deputies is beyond disgusting, and here’s hoping Bryant takes them for everything they’ve ever been worth.

Vanessa Bryant Didn’t Deserve This

TMZ obtained a copy of the lawsuit filed by Vanessa Bryant in the Los Angeles County Superior Court. According to the paperwork:

No fewer than 8 sheriff’s deputies at the crash site, pulled out their personal cell phones and snapped photos of the dead children, parents and coaches. The deputies took these photos for their own personal gratification.

What’s more, Bryant alleges that when one of the deputies showed off the photos in a bar — and a bartender called the sheriff’s department to report the violation — Sheriff Villanueva tried to cover it up by telling the deputies that they wouldn’t face discipline if they deleted the photos.

Ms. Bryant feels ill at the thought of strangers gawking at images of her deceased husband and child, and she lives in fear that she or her children will one day confront horrific images of their loved ones online.

No one deserves to be victimized like this — but Vanessa Bryant deserves it least of all.

She’s still in pain over Kobe Bryant’s death, as evidenced in the video below.

Where’s the Morality?

While we can certainly have a long discussion about why outlets like TMZ reported about Kobe Bryant’s death before Vanessa Bryant was informed, there’s something macabre and gross about sheriff’s deputies not only taking photos of dead people at a crash site but subsequently showing it off in an attempt to impress someone in a bar. 

What is wrong with us as a society?

Vanessa Bryant
People are unanimously siding with Vanessa Bryant in her case against the LA County Sheriff’s Office. | Source: Twitter

Not everything needs to be shared. Not everything needs to be done for “clout.” And certainly, not everything needs a photo taken as a “memory.” It’s safe to say that the helicopter crash that claimed Kobe and Gianna Bryant’s life, along with the lives of seven other people, falls in that “not everything” category.

What the sheriff’s deputies have done is wildly inappropriate and disgusting. Vanessa Bryant should take them for every last dollar they’re worth.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of CCN.com.

Aaron Weaver edited this article for CCN.com. If you see a breach of our Code of Ethics or find a factual, spelling, or grammar error, please contact us.

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

* All comments must be approved by staff before appearing on CCN.com. We do not allow bad language, hate speech, nor verbal attacks on staff or other commentators. Some comments may be edited for clarification or if they are in breach of our comment policy. If you wish to delete your comment or data, please contact us.

  • Date modified: 2020-09-23T14:31:28+00:00
Bernadette Giacomazzo

Bernadette Giacomazzo

Bernadette Giacomazzo is an editor, writer, and photographer whose work has appeared in Teen Vogue, People, Us Weekly, The Source, XXL, HipHopDX, The Los Angeles Times, The New York Post, BET.com, and more. She is also the author of The Uprising series and is the CEO of the acclaimed G-Force Marketing & Publicity firm, which has been featured in The Hollywood Reporter and has scored film, television, radio, and print placements for celebrity clientele worldwide. Reach her via email. , her MuckRack profile here, or her LinkedIn profile here.

More from this author:

Related Stories:

Recent News:

Follow Us

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn

© 2020 Copyright: Hawkfish AS. HQ: Drengsrudhagen 6, 1385, Asker, Norway. Regional Offices: 440 Moy Ave, N9A 2N4, Windsor, Canada. C – 502, Flushing Meadows, Ferns City Road, Doddanekundi, 560037, Bangalore, India. Hurt, 560037, USA.

Editorial Team

Chief Editor: Samburaj Das – samburaj@ccn.com
U.S. Editor: Aaron Weaver – aaron.weaver@ccn.com
Financial Editor: Sam Bourgi – sam.bourgi@ccn.com
Director and Founder: Jonas Borchgrevink -jonas.borchgrevink@ccn.com
HR and Recruiting: Pamela Meropiali – pamela.meropiali@ccn.com
Sales Manager: Pankaj Upadhyay – pankaj@ccn.com.

Phone number: +47 98 48 24 99.

1