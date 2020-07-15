Home Op-ed Someone Rescue Chrissy Teigen from This Insane Alt-Right Conspiracy

Someone Rescue Chrissy Teigen from This Insane Alt-Right Conspiracy

Bernadette Giacomazzo @gforce_bg
July 15, 2020 4:37 PM UTC
Chrissy Teigen has been subjected to insane, unprecedented abuse from online trolls who subscribe to QAnon theories.
Posted in: Op-edShowbiz

Chrissy Teigen has been through plenty at the hands of these monsters. Enough is enough. | Source: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

  • Chrissy Teigen deleted more than 60,000 tweets out of concern for her family’s safety.
  • The former “Sports Illustrated” model said she’s been subjected to “wild” conspiracy theories surrounding an alleged affiliation with Jeffrey Epstein.
  • These allegations have spun out of control. Enough is enough.

It’s time someone says it: Leave Chrissy Teigen alone.

The former “Sports Illustrated” swimsuit model has already deleted more than 60,000 tweets out of fear for her family’s safety.

She says she’s reached her breaking point after being subjected to countless QAnon conspiracy theories surrounding an alleged affiliation with Jeffrey Epstein.

This is beyond ridiculous, and it needs to stop.

For The Last Time, Chrissy Teigen Has No Link to the Monstrous Jeffrey Epstein

While it’s difficult to pinpoint what, precisely, is the worst thing about the Donald Trump presidency, the ascent of the so-called “QAnon” troll army has to rank in the top five.

According to this ragtag group of absolute morons – who are emboldened by the head moron-in-chief – there is a “deep state conspiracy” to annihilate Donald Trump. That’s not all. They believe that 5G networks spread coronavirus, while simultaneously claiming the pandemic is a “Democratic hoax.”

So how did Chrissy Teigen get in their cross-hairs?

Because QAnon further spreads conspiracy theories that celebrities and politicians collude with the deep state to traffic children.

Chrissy Teigen not only has no love for Jeffrey Epstein — or his co-conspirator, Ghislaine Maxwell — but is being targeted by QAnon trolls. | Source: Twitter

Teigen is a victim of one of QAnon’s insidious tactics: the use of doctored “evidence” to prove their ridiculous theories.

In this case, QAnon’s troll army doctored images claiming that Chrissy Teigen – along with her husband, John Legend – is linked to Jeffrey Epstein.

These false documents allege Teigen and Legend flew to Little St. James, the disgraced financier’s private island where a myriad of disgusting crimes against children took place.

This conspiracy theory has been around for a year, and it’s not even the first time QAnon has attempted to label Chrissy Teigen a pedophile. | Source: Twitter

Even worse, the QAnon troll army has claimed that Teigen is trafficking her own children.

There’s just one problem with their claims: according to the real flight manifests, Chrissy Teigen was never on the so-called “Lolita Express.”

These Accusations Are Horrific — They Should Be Criminal

How would you feel if you were in her shoes? | Source: Tinseltown/Shutterstock.com

Somehow, this isn’t even the first time QAnon has dragged Teigen into a conspiracy theory involving a pedophile ring. This online abuse has been going on for years.

This is not to suggest that Chrissy Teigen isn’t problematic. She’s done more than a few things that have been – to put it politely – strange and unusual.

Criticize her for that behavior. Nothing she’s done comes close to justifying these horrific accusations.

No one should be subjected to the terror the Chrissy Teigen has been subjected to. | Source: Twitter

Some trolls claim she’s “defensive,” which is somehow further evidence of her guilt.

The question begs itself: how would you feel if you were accused of not only being a pedophile — of not only trafficking your children — but of doing it in tandem with the most notorious pedophile in recent history?

And how would you feel if these accusations were being lobbed your way in defense of an absolutely awful, atrocious, inept excuse of a president?

A man who, at the end of the day, couldn’t care one whit about his supporters past their votes and their donations.

A narcissist who, according to his own family, views the presidency as little more than an opportunity to feed the bottomless maw of his ego?

Chrissy Teigen has been through plenty at the hands of these monsters. Enough is enough.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of CCN.com.

Josiah Wilmoth edited this article for CCN.com. If you see a breach of our Code of Ethics or find a factual, spelling, or grammar error, please contact us.

More of: Chrissy TeigenDonald TrumpJohn LegendQAnon
Show comments

Don't Miss:

Bernadette Giacomazzo @gforce_bg

Bernadette Giacomazzo is an editor, writer, and photographer whose work has appeared in Teen Vogue, People, Us Weekly, The Source, XXL, HipHopDX, The Los Angeles Times, The New York Post, BET.com, and more. She is also the author of The Uprising series and is the CEO of the acclaimed G-Force Marketing & Publicity firm, which has been featured in The Hollywood Reporter and has scored film, television, radio, and print placements for celebrity clientele worldwide. Reach her via email: bgbusiness@bernadettegiacomazzo.com. Visit her website here, or her LinkedIn profile here.

Latest News:

Dow Futures Reverse Gains as U.S.-China Tensions Simmer

Apple Burns Naysayers as It Beats Down EU and Nails Lockdown

T-Pain Exposes Travis Scott as Bush-League – He’s Perfect for Kylie Jenner

Sorry Haters, But Kate Middleton Won’t Cave Under the Pressure

Stocks Look Unstoppable – But the Banks Know Everyone’s Broke

The Housing Market Bubble Will Pop First in Big Cities – Here’s Why

Dow Rallies Defiantly as Fed Warns of ‘Sudden’ Stock Market Plunge

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Draws a Line in the Sand, Right in Front of Nick Cannon

Tesla Stock Might Join the S&P 500 – Bulls Are Still Playing With Fire

As Stocks Soar, One Metric Shows 60 Mega-Bankruptcies this Year

Budget PES 2021 ‘Season Update’ Will Still Be Better Than FIFA 21

Meghan Markle’s ‘Girl Up’ Speech Confirms My Unfortunate Suspicion

Dow Skyrockets as Stocks Enter ‘Forest of Make Believe’ Fairytale

ChainUP Offers Fiat-to-Crypto Credit Card Services in over 146 Countries and Regions

Sony Radically Doubles PlayStation 5 Production – Because of the Pandemic

Don't Miss: