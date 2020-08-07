Chrissy Teigen Brought This One on Herself

Chrissy Teigen got called out for her hypocrisy after using Goya beans in a recent cooking tutorial.

The model had called for a boycott against Goya, whose CEO supports Donald Trump.

Teigen just crushed her fans – and gave non-stop fodder to her critics.

Chrissy Teigen is back in the crossfire. And this time, it is her fault.

In addition to her daily hilarious tweets, Teigen is known for sharing delicious recipes via fun and interesting tutorials. (Her recipe for armadillo bread is to die for, and it’s quite easy to make.)

One recent cooking tutorial wasn’t quite so wholesome.

Were There No Other Beans Available, Chrissy Teigen?

While demonstrating how to cook oxtail stew, Teigen produced a can of Goya beans.

The backlash was as swift as it was justified.

This Ad Keeps Us Going:

I’m honestly not sure what else she expected from this little display.

What Did She Expect Would Happen?

Chrissy Teigen has been a vocal dissident of Donald Trump – and rightly so. She absolutely slammed Goya CEO Robert Unanue in a withering tweetstorm after he came out in support of Trump’s policies.

And make no mistake, she indicated she was boycotting Goya:

The next step republicans will do (mark my words, they did this with my equinox tweets as well) is say you aren’t supporting the workers if you boycott. You ARE. They should never feel they have to work for someone who agrees Mexicans are “vile” “rapists” – F**K this guy

Given those strong words, we expected her Goya boycott would last more than a couple of weeks. Did she think we’d forgotten?

Certainly, Teigen has been attacked for all the wrong reasons in the past. That’s not the case here. This backlash – from both the left and the right – is entirely deserved.

She brought this one on herself.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of CCN.com.

Josiah Wilmoth edited this article for CCN.com. If you see a breach of our Code of Ethics or find a factual, spelling, or grammar error, please contact us.