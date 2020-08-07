Home Op-ed Chrissy Teigen Brought This One on Herself

Chrissy Teigen Brought This One on Herself

August 7, 2020 9:00 PM UTC
Chrissy Teigen is back in the crossfire. And this time, she brought it all on herself with some stunning hypocrisy.

Teigen has been attacked for all the wrong reasons in the past. That's not the case here. | Source: Bennett Raglin / Getty Images for WSJ. Magazine Innovators Awards / AFP

  • Chrissy Teigen got called out for her hypocrisy after using Goya beans in a recent cooking tutorial.
  • The model had called for a boycott against Goya, whose CEO supports Donald Trump.
  • Teigen just crushed her fans – and gave non-stop fodder to her critics.

Chrissy Teigen is back in the crossfire. And this time, it is her fault.

In addition to her daily hilarious tweets, Teigen is known for sharing delicious recipes via fun and interesting tutorials. (Her recipe for armadillo bread is to die for, and it’s quite easy to make.)

One recent cooking tutorial wasn’t quite so wholesome.

Were There No Other Beans Available, Chrissy Teigen?

I’m not sure what Chrissy thought was going to happen. Why couldn’t she have just bought a different can of beans? | Source: Tinseltown/Shutterstock.com

While demonstrating how to cook oxtail stew, Teigen produced a can of Goya beans.

The backlash was as swift as it was justified.

The backlash against Chrissy Teigen, and her use of Goya beans, was swift – and entirely justified. | Source: Twitter

I’m honestly not sure what else she expected from this little display.

What Did She Expect Would Happen?

Chrissy Teigen has been a vocal dissident of Donald Trump – and rightly so. She absolutely slammed Goya CEO Robert Unanue in a withering tweetstorm after he came out in support of Trump’s policies.

Teigen vowed to boycott Goya when its CEO praised Donald Trump last month. | Source: Twitter

And make no mistake, she indicated she was boycotting Goya:

The next step republicans will do (mark my words, they did this with my equinox tweets as well) is say you aren’t supporting the workers if you boycott. You ARE. They should never feel they have to work for someone who agrees Mexicans are “vile” “rapists” – F**K this guy

Given those strong words, we expected her Goya boycott would last more than a couple of weeks. Did she think we’d forgotten?

Certainly, Teigen has been attacked for all the wrong reasons in the past. That’s not the case here. This backlash – from both the left and the right – is entirely deserved.

She brought this one on herself.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of CCN.com.

Josiah Wilmoth edited this article for CCN.com. If you see a breach of our Code of Ethics or find a factual, spelling, or grammar error, please contact us.

Last modified: August 7, 2020 6:57 PM UTC

Bernadette Giacomazzo is an editor, writer, and photographer whose work has appeared in Teen Vogue, People, Us Weekly, The Source, XXL, HipHopDX, The Los Angeles Times, The New York Post, BET.com, and more. She is also the author of The Uprising series and is the CEO of the acclaimed G-Force Marketing & Publicity firm, which has been featured in The Hollywood Reporter and has scored film, television, radio, and print placements for celebrity clientele worldwide. Reach her via email: bgbusiness@bernadettegiacomazzo.com. Visit her website here, her MuckRack profile here, or her LinkedIn profile here.

