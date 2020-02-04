Blizzard Response to Warcraft III Launch Disaster Sparks More Backlash

Blizzard officially responds to Warcraft III: Reforged controversy.

A patch to fix issues slated for later this week.

Many players are dissatisfied with the statement.

Blizzard Entertainment has responded to Warcraft III: Reforged’s chaotic launch for the first time.

In a statement published on the official Warcraft III forum late yesterday, the developer revealed it is aware of issues affecting the game and is actively working to resolve some of them.

Warcraft III: Reforged’s Disastrous Launch

Upon launching last week, Warcraft III: Reforged amassed widespread criticism from players and critics alike [CCN]. Many decried the game as a bug-ridden mess and raised justified concerns – missing features, performance issues, and a graphical downgrade compared to pre-release trailers.

The situation worsened as Blizzard announced it would become the sole proprietor of all and any custom maps. Reports that the company issued bans to players describing how to obtain refunds also surfaced.

Blizzard Responds

The carefully worded post from community manager Kaivax starts;

We’ve been following the discussions the past couple days and want to thank you for your feedback as well as your support. First off, we want to say we’re sorry to those of you who didn’t have the experience you wanted, and we’d like to share our plans for what’s coming next.

Blizzard says it plans to push out a patch later this week to address animation problems and audio bugs, and to implement UI fixes.

Blizzard also addressed complaints surrounding the cut scenes. The statement says;

We did not want the in-game cut scenes to steer too far from the original game. We went a little deeper into the thought process behind that at the show, but the main takeaway is that the campaigns tell one of the classic stories in Warcraft history, and we want to preserve the true spirit of Warcraft III and allow players to relive these unforgettable moments as they were.

Fueling Discontent

Blizzard raising its head above the parapet is seen as a step in the right direction. Yet, many take umbrage at the contents of the statement. The round-about apology and perceived weakness of justification for the cutscene debacle, in particular, have irked disgruntled players.

These only scratch the surface. As of writing, the thread has over 860 answers. Most are negative punctuated by very occasional praise from those satisfied with the state of the game.