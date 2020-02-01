Posted in: Gaming NewsOp-ed
Published:
February 1, 2020 1:21 AM UTC

Irredeemable Blizzard Go Too Far After Banning Warcraft III Gamers

Blizzard seem determined to become irredeemably evil at this point. They're banning fans for complaining and seeking refunds.

Author: William Worrall @mizushinzui

Blizzard has gone full evil with its latest move against gamers.. | Source: Source: Casey Rodgers / AP Images for Blizzard

  • Reports have surfaced of Blizzard banning players for helping others to get refunds on Warcraft III.
  • They’ve also recently made changes to their user agreement to make it possible for them to own the hard work of map creators.
  • Blizzard is irredeemably evil at this stage.

It’s getting exhausting being a long-time fan of Blizzard. If they’re not busy screwing over their players, they’re literally banning them from competing and taking away their money.

It seems like Blizzard is determined to be completely monstrous. Reports are now coming out that they’re just straight-up banning people from their forums [Reddit]. For toxic behavior? No. For helping other users getting refunds and criticizing the game.

Can Blizzard get any worse at this stage?

Reports have come out of players being banned for helping other players requesting refunds, or even just talking about refunds online. | Source: Reddit

Blizzard Stopped Caring About its Customers Long Ago

It seems like Blizzard really doesn’t care about their customers at all. They’re blatantly against their customers having a say at all. As if there recent ownership of your work wasn’t bad enough.

Now they’ve been banning people from their forums for helping other people to get refunds on Warcraft III [Reddit]. A game which is so buggy that people have been refunding it in droves. It seems like Blizzard thinks they can get away with anything these days.

It’s honestly hard to disagree with them. Even after they banned Blitzchung people have continued to support them. I guess it’s hard not to when Blizzard is basically the same thing as Activision these days. And, Activision owns a lot of games and companies.

Blizzard also made changes to the new version of Warcraft III’s user agreement which made it possible for them to just own your hard work. | Source: Twitter

They Almost Seem Invincible

Blizzard is clearly just evil. Nothing anyone does seems to affect them either. You can’t refund the game because they won’t let you and no one can make them. At this point, if you’re not seriously considering dropping any and all support for Blizzard games then they’ve clearly got you wrapped around their finger.

We have to come to terms that Blizzard isn’t the company it once was. Gone are the days of Warcraft and Warcraft II. Back then they were just a company that loved making games and were happy when they did well. Now Activision seems to have completely taken over the corpse of the company once so beloved by the community.

They’re happy to abuse the hell out of their customers to make a profit. Hell, if you want to see how little they think of their players just look at the Diablo Immortal fiasco. “Do you guys not have phones?” [YouTube] certainly doesn’t sound like something a decent gaming company would say in response to valid problems.

Just Say ‘Screw Blizzard’

Screw Blizzard. Screw them for banning people asking for refunds. And for trying to own your ideas. More than anything else, screw them for their constant disdain for any problems that their customers have.

Let’s hope that this makes people think twice before buying that WoW subscription in the future. I know I already regret buying mine.

This article was edited by Samburaj Das.

Last modified: February 1, 2020 12:21 PM UTC

William Worrall @mizushinzui

William Worrall is a professional writer based out of the UK who has been writing about video and tabletop games for over a decade and has covered industry events such as EGX and UKGE.

More of: BlizzardWarcraft III
Show comments

Don't Miss:

Latest News:

Boeing is Lying When it Blames all its Troubles on the Disastrous 737 MAX

After Sinking 97%, This Altcoin Just Woke Up with a 23% Surge

Official Coronavirus Count Nears 12,000 but This Model Estimates 75,000 Infections

Jose Mourinho Must Prove He’s Still an Elite Manager Against Foe Guardiola

Could Stubborn Sony Really Nintendo Switch-On PlayStation Remote Play?

A Happy Neymar Turns PSG Into Genuinely-Scary European Contenders

Twitter Suspends ‘ZeroHedge’ for Coronavirus Doxxing

Everything Wrong With The Cannabis Industry: Investors Beware

Meghan Markle’s Evil Plan to Be a ‘Hollywood Royal’ Is Almost Complete

The Dow Is Imploding & Donald Trump Just Made It Worse

PS5 ‘Leak’ Claims to Reveal an Uncensored Look at the User Interface

What Raging Forex Volatility Tells Us About Friday’s Stock Market Plunge

Flew Southwest Recently? You Did Great Arriving Alive

This Is Why the Dow Jones Crashed More Than 500 Points

Bombshell Study Estimates 75,800 People are Infected With Coronavirus in Wuhan