This Deleted Ben Shapiro Tweet Reveals Insights Nobody Asked For

Ben Shapiro, the master of the self-own, took it to a whole new level — and grossed everyone out along the way. Impressive.
Ben Shapiro
Conservative political commentator Ben Shapiro continues to be 2020's biggest self-owning poster boy. | Source: Mark RALSTON/AFP
  • Ben Shapiro is, allegedly, super-intelligent and the smartest voice on the American political “right.”
  • You wouldn’t know it by the way he self-owns on Twitter.
  • In this latest bit of self-ownage, he took things to a whole new (and, quite frankly, disgusting) level.

Ben Shapiro is allegedly the smartest voice on the American political “right.”

The Trump supporter and Ayn Rand cosplayer has frequently taken to Twitter to share his views on everything from abortion to WAP — despite being blissfully unaware that no one, absolutely no one, ever asked him what he thought.

And, in trying to share his views on homosexuality, he proceeded to self-own — yet again — and he did so in a gross and embarrassing way.

Ben Shapiro Doesn’t Like Gay People — But Is Apparently Attracted To His Sister

Like many conservatives, Ben Shapiro has a real problem with LGBTQIA people. Despite the fact that “his President” has more issues than Harper’s Bazaar, he believes that the bigger sin is not that Trump golfed while more than 200,000 Americans died, but that gay people want to get married.

But in a now-deleted tweet, Shapiro seems to be insinuating that while being gay is a sin, being sexually attracted to your sister is not.

Ben Shapiro
This is…oddly specific, Ben Shapiro. | Source: Twitter

That level of detail is just…not normal. At all.

The Master of Self-Own

We could ask Ben Shapiro why he believes that homosexuality is a sin, but incest is apparently not.

Or we could get into all the different ways he’s self-owned in the past: from bragging about his wife’s DAP to his horrifically wrong take on the infamous “Bill Clinton massage,” from getting his tuchas handed to him on the BBC to whining and stomping that he was leaving California (as Californians offered to help him pack), he’s consistently proven that while he may be “book smart” (though the jury is still out on that one), he’s definitely not very intelligent.

No less of a figure than Joe Rogan — king of the dude-bros, who you would think would love what this guy has to say — has exposed this former Breitbart commentator, as you can see in the video below.

I’m failing to understand why anyone takes Ben Shapiro seriously anymore — or why they ever did in the first place.

