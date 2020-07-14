‘Young Wokes’ Strengthen Trump Every Time They Cancel People Like Bari Weiss

New York Times editor Bari Weiss announced her resignation today.

She cited an ‘illiberal environment’ and a ‘civil war’ between younger ‘wokes’ and older liberals.

These young wokes are not only destroying media, but they’re empowering the one man they despise more than anyone: Donald Trump.

Bari Weiss seems like a reasonable person, and in 2020, that’s simply unacceptable.

That’s why the staff writer and editor of The New York Times announced her resignation today.

And who can blame her?

Self-described as a ‘politically homeless’ centrist, her peers and audience tried to shame her into choosing a side. She appears to have made her choice.

And would you believe it — she did not choose the side that called her “a Nazi and a racist.”

These violent tactics by the far Left are forcing people to make a similar choice every day. The ‘young wokes,’ as Weiss puts it, are rebuilding Donald Trump’s base by kicking out, canceling, and shaming every person who isn’t fully subscribed to their agenda.

And it will come back to haunt them.

The Young Wokes Are Cannibalizing Their Own

The New York Times was once the pinnacle of journalistic integrity. Now, according to Bari Weiss’ descriptions, it seems more like a brain-washed cult that’s reporting with an aggressive agenda. And that agenda is not necessarily “the truth.”

In a letter to The New York Times’ publisher, Weiss explained the media’s new relationship with the truth:

Truth isn’t a process of collective discovery, but an orthodoxy already known to an enlightened few whose job is to inform everyone else.

Weiss cited the “illiberal” environment that “made me the subject of constant bullying by colleagues who disagree with my views.” They called her a “Nazi and a racist.”

Why? Because she wasn’t a full-on Kool-Aid drinking liberal.

Showing up for work as a centrist at an American newspaper should not require bravery.

Twitter amplified the problem.

Twitter is not on the masthead of The New York Times. But Twitter has become its ultimate editor.

She added,

Stories are chosen and told in a way to satisfy the narrowest of audiences, rather than to allow a curious public to read about the world and then draw their own conclusions.

Bari Weiss Cites a ‘Civil War’

Bari Weiss cited a growing battle between two demographics at her workplace:

The civil war inside The New York Times between the (mostly young) wokes [and] the (mostly 40+) liberals is the same one raging inside other publications and companies across the country.

That civil war reached a fever pitch after the Times published an op-ed by Senator Tom Cotton. Cotton advocated for military presence in cities with riots and looting during the George Floyd protests.

The backlash to that article inspired The Times to reverse their own opinion on the piece. Editor James Bennet resigned soon after.

That has been the general trend.

If you say (or publish) anything we disagree with, we will accuse you of being such disgraceful people that you will fall in line or leave.

That might sound like a powerful way to create change. It’s also a powerful way to create enemies.

Trump Couldn’t be Happier

‘Young woke’ energy is officially out of control.

When two prominent editors of one of the more liberal publications in the country resign because they aren’t ‘liberal’ enough, you might have a problem.

Yes, young people should bring the energy of change. But we need the wisdom of elders to maintain balance. The people driving the bus haven’t learned the maps. They don’t even have a driver’s license.

And Trump is ecstatic.

Extremists won’t win the battle for the 2020 election. The rational majority will win it. And many sensible people are still trying to make up their minds.

‘But it’s such an easy decision!’ the young wokes say.

Yes, it was, until you tried to execute liberals like JK Rowling for saying gender is real. While her ‘take’ is up for debate, it should be just that: a debate. Not a crucifixion.

The young wokes of Twitter are mobilizing against the rational, fringe voters.

Sure, they might shame some into falling in line. But people with any kind of backbone, like Bari Weiss, won’t be so easily controlled.

Sadly, we only have a few options this fall. The radical, violent liberals are trying to narrow the options. But they might not like the outcome.

