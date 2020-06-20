Canceling Joe Rogan Would be the Left’s Worst Nightmare – Here’s Why

Joe Rogan is facing the cancel mob after his friends Chris D’Elia, and Joey Diaz are accused of sexual misconduct.

Oh, and he’s not a big fan of masks.

If the left actually succeeded in canceling him, it might be their biggest failure yet.

Twitter is turning up the heat on podcast superstar and the ‘Bro’ sen One, Joe Rogan. His buddy Joey Diaz is also facing the music.

Rogan has long drawn the ire of far-leftists. He uses his massive podcast following to promote, among others, left and right-leaning speakers.

He describes himself as a ‘mostly liberal.’ Yet liberals see him as a toxic man who’s giving a platform to dangerous, alt-right ideas.

But now that several of his comedian friends are facing sexual misconduct allegations, liberals on Twitter are taking their shot.

They should pray they don’t succeed.

People Want Joe Rogan Canceled – Joey Diaz, Too

Joe Rogan’s friends keep getting caught with their pants down.

First, it was Louis CK.

Last week, Chris D’Elia was accused of predatory sexual misconduct involving multiple underage girls.

Allegations now surround ‘roastmaster’ Jeff Ross.

Rogan’s good friend Joey Diaz is also facing the music after this misogynistic rant, which Joe Rogan, sadly, indulges:

It is nothing short of awful, and Rogan should have to answer for this enabling behavior (and Joey Diaz? You’re on your own). But to call for the man’s job would be akin to firing every person who’s ever laughed at a racist joke.

But there’s more.

This clip of comedian Bill Burr clapping back at Rogan for not wanting to wear a mask just went viral:

These examples give liberals every reason to see Rogan as a problematic meathead. But he’ll be the first person to tell you he’s stupid.

Liberals Have Always Wanted Joe Rogan’s Head

Joe Rogan is not easy to peg down. He fits multiple conflicting archetypes. He’s an MMA fighter and commentator who has a jujitsu grip on the minds of ‘bros’ all across the country.

But the comedian is also a loud proponent of psychedelics, and he has a curious mind that enrages people who want him to choose a side. He doesn’t like Donald Trump. He doesn’t like Joe Biden.

He’s interviewed alt-right demigods like Ben Shapiro and Candace Owens. But he’s also publicly endorsed Bernie Sanders.

Liberal publications like Slate call his podcast:

a rambling, profane interview program in which the host is often high, loves to talk about cage fighting.

Within the same article, author Justin Peters quotes Rogan as saying, “I go left on everything. Basically except guns.”

But he pushes back on key ideas of the left, like the illusion of gender, the reality of the wage gap, and what he deems as ‘outrage’ culture. That already put progressives in a frenzy. And then, the clips above pushed them over the top.

But, as bad as those clips are, they should realize he serves a bigger purpose in the ecosystem.

Why the Left Should Want to Keep Him Around

While some would argue that Joe Rogan is a gateway to the alt-right, I would argue that he’s an even larger gateway away from the alt-right.

The idea that he’s converting out-loud male-feminist types over to the ‘Darkside’ is laughable. But he does appeal to the ‘silent majority’ who are witnessing the battle between sides and trying to decide. In that way, his ‘left-leaning’ sentiments nudge many in the liberal direction.

Essentially, he’s like progressive training wheels. He’s the one guy who might be able to reach someone in a red state who’s supporting Trump by default and get them to understand the progressive ideas touted by Bernie Sanders or Andrew Yang.

If liberals someday actually managed to cancel him, these undecided people could go full-MAGA. And there could be a lot of them, considering he has the most popular podcast in the world.

And as crazy as both extremes can be at times, what’s so wrong with swaying to the middle?

Try to cancel him if you want, but there’s another option: encourage him to have guests that you want to see. Like him or hate him, Joe Rogan is open to new ideas — as long as your outrage doesn’t end up radicalizing him, too.

