Will Anyone Actually Watch These Rumored Sims & Sim City Movies?

TheGWW.com recently leaked rumors that The Sims and Sim City were being turned into movies by Legendary Pictures.

Sim City is apparently going to be a Roland Emerich-style disaster movie parody.

Chances that either of these movies end up being okay are slim.

It’s generally a good thing that we’re getting semi-decent video game movies now. But, it also comes with some drawbacks. Legendary Pictures is rumored to have both a Sim City and The Sims movies in the works.

According to TheGWW.com, Legendary has already started work on a: “A comedic version of a Roland Emmerich-Esque disaster movie inside the world of SIMCITY.” An adaptation of The Sims is also in preliminary casting.

These are possibly the worst film ideas anyone has had since Battleship.

The Sims and Sim City Are Not Suited to Movies at All

The idea of turning Sim City into a disaster movie parody is ridiculous. While most players certainly spent time raining disaster on their cities, that wasn’t that huge a part of the game. Once you got bored of shooting fireballs on people, you loaded your save and got on with the game.

The Sims probably isn’t all that much better. Most of the game is spent micro-managing people’s lives. Other than some strange family movie where the mom is overly fussy, there’s not much to work with.

There is probably one way The Sims could work as a movie. It also happens to be the exact way that no movie studio would dare to adapt such a broad and mainstream property.

There Is A Chance That One of These Could Work

A parody of what The Sims is actually about could work. A comedy-horror about a bunch of people being controlled by some unknown force sounds not only entertaining but also feels like it’s about the game.

Sim City probably has less chance. The amount of time spent having to build a city before you destroy it was huge. A disaster movie just doesn’t feel quite right for a game mostly about managing a city.

Let’s just hope that we don’t end up with a Simlish Cinematic Universe. With any luck, these rumors will end up being untrue. Or they’ll get abandoned before they’re finished like the last time someone tried to pull this.

