Surprising The Sims 4 Stuff Pack Lets You Channel Your Inner Boomer

A knitting-themed stuff pack is heading to The Sims 4.

Players will be able to craft all manner of items from socks to plushies and sell them on a new in-game online store called Plopsy.

Other features include a new knitting-focused CAS UI and rocking chairs.

In a rather bizarre turn of events, The Sims 4 community has voted for the next Stuff Pack to focus on, well, knitting, of all things.

Suitably dubbed the Knitting Stuff pack, the paid expansion will offer a plethora of ways for players to channel decidedly geriatric pursuits.

The Sims 4 Knitting Stuff Pack will follow the extremely well-received Tiny Living Update that launched in January.

The Sims 4 Knitting Stuff Pack

In a blog post published on the official The Sims 4 website, Maxis’ SimGuruConor offered a preview of what’s in store.

The new knitting hobby will allow players to create all manner of goods from plushies and socks to hats with a broad palette of colors and materials. Sims will be able to don their creations thanks to a new Create-A-Sim UI focused on locked knitted items. It will act as a showcase for every knitted item players can hope to craft for their Sims.

The Knitting Stuff Pack will introduce rocking chairs to The Sims 4 as well. Players will be able to read books, watch TV, and, of course, knit in the rocking chairs, but they truly come into their element when used by elderly Sims.

As SimGuruConor explains:

We’d like Elders to have some unique gameplay with rocking chairs, so we’re including a special interaction on rocking chairs called Reminisce, where Elder Sims think back to their days of yore and recall something nice—or maybe not so nice. Maybe something super embarrassing that they buried deep, deep down? Who knows?

Plopsy: It’s Etsy for Your Sims

Maxis is also adding a new in-game online store dubbed Plopsy. Think something akin to website Etsy, known for selling handmade crafts and the like.

Much like the real-world equivalent, players can flog their knitted creations or embark on shopping sprees of their own. Once an order comes through, Sims will be tasked with shipping out the items.

Plopsy won’t be limited to knitting items, though. Players can even use the online store to sell paintings and woodworking sculptures if they so wish.

The wording of the update suggests the Knitting Stuff Pack won’t be landing in The Sims 4 for a while. As such, we don’t yet have a firm release window.

This article was edited by Josiah Wilmoth.