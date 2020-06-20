Why the Hell Does KFC Console Have a Release Date?

KFC is well known for some of their strange marketing stunts.

Recently, they released a fake console reveal video for their chicken-based gaming system.

Despite clearly being fake, some people are still getting into it.

KFC decided to troll gamers again. After the reveal of the PS5 earlier this month, the internet has been abuzz with gaming discussions. Not wanting to miss an opportunity, KFC decided to release a video about their own console.

The video detailed stunning 4K, 120FPS graphics. A sleek design shaped like a bucket of chicken. But the best feature is the chicken tray that allows you to cook KFC if you got hungry.

It’s obviously fake. But then again, why are so many people acting like it isn’t? And why did they give it a release date?

The KFC Console Is Amazing and Hilarious

If you haven’t had a chance to check it out yet, you should look at KFC’s reveal video. It’s well animated, and honestly, the console sounds pretty awesome. A true, next-gen machine that also cooks chicken? Sign me up.

It’s evident that this is just a joke, though. Not only would the design mean fitting 4K and 120 FPS into only the bottom of the console, but the heat generated by the KFC chicken cooker would also probably fry the whole system.

That hasn’t stopped people wanting it to be real or hoping that it is. Some observers say too much effort has gone into it to be a joke. These people haven’t been on many branded Twitter accounts lately.

What’s up With That Release Date?

There is one factor in KFC’s new console ad that has people speculating. The video ends with a release date–Nov. 12, 2020.

This has caused some people to speculate that there really will be a KFC console coming at the end of the year. In reality, this is probably just a vague estimation of when the other next-gen systems will release.

The chance of an actual console from KFC is pretty low, although the company will probably have something lined up for the date in question. It’s just more likely to be a new type of bucket than a gaming machine.

