PS5 Design Executive Teases the All-Black Console You Desperately Want

Sony unveiled the final two-tone black-and-white design of the PS5 on Thursday.

PlayStation’s VP of UX design has teased the possibility of an all-black version.

SIE boss Jim Ryan has confirmed that white/black is the console’s launch design.

There’s good news for those not taken with the PS5’s newly-unveiled two-tone black and white design. Sony’s next-gen console might be available in an all-black variant at some point after launch.

Sony Teases Possibility of Black and Special Edition PS5

PlayStation’s VP of UX design Matt MacLaurin hinted as much while fielding questions on a post over on LinkedIn. One participant came out and asked a question that’s been on a lot of our minds – will the PS5 be available in black like past PlayStation consoles?

MacLaurin responded with a non-committal ‘Maybe’ rather than a definitive ‘no,’ offering hope that Sony is eyeing up different PS5 color schemes for further down the line.

The head of UX design also touched on the possibility of PS5 special editions:

You will definitely be seeing special editions. This is also customizable in ways previous gens weren’t. While this is the flagship / reference, you can count on even more beautiful (and hopefully radical) special editions. I’m sure there will be a special edition for everyone. I’m hoping for a Horizon Forbidden West special edition.

Not Available At Launch

Sony Interactive Entertainment boss, Jim Ryan, did make it clear that the white/black variant is the PS5’s launch design. So anyone expecting a black version at launch might be disappointed.

The PS5 final design, which Sony pulled the curtain up on last Thursday, is a bold one. It’s flowing contours and markedly futuristic aesthetic hasn’t been to everyone’s taste, spawning a glut of mocking memes comparing it to everything from a router to a BMW.

The only saving grace for many is the potential for an all-black PS5. Mock-ups of this alternative variant popped up online almost immediately.

These suggest a black scheme should tone down some of the more flashy characteristics of the PS5’s two-tone design.