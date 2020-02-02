Posted in: Op-edSports News
February 2, 2020 10:30 PM UTC

Why Conor McGregor Has Boxing’s Biggest Names Dancing to His Tune

Conor McGregor has boxers like Mayweather and Pacquiao chasing money-spinning fights with him. It's safe to say MMA has the upper hand now.

Author: David Cullinan @DavidCullinan79

Conor McGregor has shifted the balance of power in the fighting world. | Source: REUTERS / Mike Blake

  • Top Rank CEO Bob Arum claims that welterweight champion boxer Terence Crawford would be willing to face Conor McGregor in the Octagon.
  • Following Conor’s win over Cowboy Cerrone, he’s been touted for bouts with Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao.
  • It’s official. An MMA fighter with an 0-1 record in the ring is now boxing’s biggest draw.

It never fails. Conor McGregor creates the headlines at a UFC event, garnering media attention and publicity for MMA, only for boxing to try and steal the limelight.

No sooner had McGregor removed his gloves after demolishing the ridiculously-overmatched Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone than his long-time nemesis Floyd Mayweather was hitting up his Instagram with a graphic teasing a potential rematch in 2020.

Boxing has-beens don’t understand that the fighting game has changed. | Source: Instagram

Of course, we all know that’s likely never to happen. Floyd is just looking to piggyback off the spike in interest in Conor following his spectacular win. No big deal.

Manny Pacquiao is also being touted [BI.com] as a potential future opponent for the Notorious. It seems everyone who is anyone in boxing wants a piece of a fighter who can actually generate TV ratings.

How an MMA Fighter Became Boxing’s Biggest Attraction

We heard a lot of crying and complaining from boxing pundits, insiders and fans about damage to their sport when Conor McGregor agreed to face Floyd Mayweather the first time.

But the truth is McGregor did something that very few in boxing today can.

He made people give a d*mn.

Outside of Canelo Alvarez, is there a bigger active draw in boxing than Conor McGregor, an MMA fighter with a 0-1 professional record?

Mayweather is obviously at the top of that pile, but he’s retired, and he’s not coming back for any of the no-name fighters frequenting the boxing scene.

There’s a reason he called out McGregor on social media. He’s smart enough to know who has the fans’ attention.

Bob Arum’s Foolish Comments Expose Why Boxing’s Losing to MMA

Bob Arum, on the other hand, made a complete fool of himself by claiming that WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford could outwrestle McGregor, and even pin him in a UFC bout [MMAJunkie].

I wouldn’t be surprised if Crawford pins McGregor in an MMA fight. I think Crawford’s a better wrestler than McGregor is.

Come on, Bob! You’re thinking of WWE! Do you figure Crawford can get the pinfall after a big elbow drop?

How Bob Arum sees Crawford beating McGregor. Probably. | Source: Christian Bertrand/Shutterstock.com

Bob Arum typifies the pathetic nature of the sport at the moment. Boxing is like your old uncle who comes around for Christmas dinner and asks if you’re still playing with that X-Station computer console.

Conor McGregor Has Turned the Tide in MMA’s Favor

It’s not 2017 anymore. Back then, Conor McGregor was chasing Floyd Mayweather for an opportunity at a big payday. The boxing ring was the promised land.

Times have changed.

We now have boxing’s biggest names and promoters calling out MMA’s biggest star. They’re vying for his attention, looking for the opportunity to become relevant to today’s audience.

McGregor is playing it smart. He’ll sit back, let them all plead their case, and perhaps he’ll make someone’s dreams come true – if they’re lucky.

