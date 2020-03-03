What Michael Moore’s Angry South Carolina Attacks Reveal About U.S. Liberals

Liberal filmmaker Michael Moore is one of Bernie Sanders’ staunchest supporters.

Following former Vice President Joe Biden’s primary victory in South Carolina, Moore doubled-down on Sanders while dismissing the state’s voters as “not representative of the United States.”

Michael Moore is a prime example of what’s wrong with the U.S. liberal left.

Michael Moore has spent decades making a living from creating dishonest documentaries. His audience, consisting almost entirely of the American left, has been more than happy to overlook his numerous contradictions while reveling in their sizeable echo chamber.

Until now.

Michael Moore is Bernie Sanders’ most cringeworthy supporter

If we believe Michael Moore, Bernie Sanders can do no wrong. And if you happen to disagree with him? Well, you’d better be ready for a verbal tongue-lashing.

Like most of the so-called “liberal” left in America, he holds free speech and the exchange of opinions as sacrosanct. Until you no longer agree with him.

When Elizabeth Warren alleged that Bernie Sanders told her that a woman couldn’t win the presidency during a private meeting in 2018, the reaction was somewhat mixed.

Sanders has a history of yammering on about identity politics and how the Democrats faced that issue, remarking after the 2016 election:

One of the struggles that you’re going to be seeing in the Democratic Party is whether we go beyond identity politics.

Is it possible that Sanders commented on the chances of a female winning the presidency? Absolutely. That doesn’t mean he meant it as a misogynistic attack on Warren.

But Michael Moore was having none of it:

I was paralyzed — paralyzed — that her staffers would say such a thing. Any of us who have known Bernie forever know automatically, we don’t even have to hear him denying saying it, because there’s no way he’d say that.

Talk about a fully paid-up member of the cult of personality.

Joe Biden’s primary win is unacceptable to Moore

You have to remember, Moore was the guy who told everyone that Joe Biden was “this year’s Hillary.”

In Michael Moore’s mind, Biden had no chance because the idea of an audience comprising 70% women, people of color, and young people voting for a 77-year-old liberal white guy like Joe Biden was laughable.

Why would they… when they could be voting for a 78-year-old liberal white guy instead?

That’s clearly a ridiculous argument. Not if you’re Michael Moore, though. The idea that anyone would vote for any other old liberal white guy besides Sanders just doesn’t compute in his mind.

The voters didn’t agree with Moore, so they don’t matter

That the voters in South Carolina didn’t agree with Michael Moore and instead voted for Joe Biden in the primary should signal that not all Democrats are comfortable with Sanders’ brand of progressive politics.

Not if your name is Michael Moore.

In Moore’s deluded mind, that result isn’t acceptable. The people of South Carolina don’t agree with him, so they don’t matter.

The filmmakers’ response to the results was as hilarious as it was unsurprising:

South Carolina is not representative of the United States. That’s just the facts. South Carolina will have absolutely no impact on the Nov. 3 election.

But if Bernie had won South Carolina, you can bet that Michael Moore would have been screaming from the rooftops about how the first primary state with a significant black population had embraced Sanders. It would have been a momentous day – the proof that Sanders is on course to crush Trump.

That’s not what happened. And Michael Moore’s actual response sums up liberal America perfectly. It also highlights why progressives are destined to lose more often than not.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of CCN.com.

