Wait Out Coronavirus With Epic Games Store’s Latest Freebies

Next week’s Epic Games Store freebies have been revealed.

They are Watch Dogs and The Stanley Parable.

Anodyne 2: Return to Dust, A Short Hike, and Mutazione are available for free until next Thursday.

Checking the Epic Games Store every Thursday for the next batch of free games has become almost a tradition. It’s very similar to waiting to hear about what games will feature as part PlayStation Plus each month. Will we get some throwaway fillers or gems worthy of our time?

Epic Games has revealed what’s coming up next, and it won’t disappoint. Ubisoft’s open-world hacking-fest Watch Dogs and the beautifully odd The Stanley Parable are next week’s freebies. Available from next Thursday, all you need to pick them up is a free Epic Store account.

Next Week’s Epic Game Store Freebies

Watch Dogs is your run-of-the-mill Grand Theft Auto-inspired open world game set in a sprawling metropolis – but with a twist.

Players can hack into city infrastructure and get up to all manner of mischief from toying with traffic signals to listening in on the phone calls of the city’s inhabitants.

Here’s the official blurb from the Epic Games Store:

As Aiden Pearce, a brilliant hacker, turn Chicago into the ultimate weapon in your quest for revenge. But what happens when your personal quest collides with an entire city? Advertisement

Describing The Stanley Parable is a difficult task. Part narrative exploration, part disorienting puzzler wrapped in a clever examination of how a video game should play, The Stanley Parable is best experienced first hand.

Here’s the official description, but we’ll admit it produces more questions than it answers:

The Stanley Parable is a first-person exploration game. You will play as Stanley, and you will not play as Stanley. You will follow a story; you will not follow a story. You will have a choice; you will have no choice.

Grab This Week’s Free Games Before They’re Gone Forever

As we wait for these two games to drop, this week’s Epic Games Store selection features three games. These are Anodyne 2: Return to Dust, A Short Hike, and Mutazione. They’re available right now until next Thursday.