Wait, Is Fortnite Chapter 2’s Never-Ending Season 1 Actually Almost Over?

The end of Fortnite's seemingly interminable Chapter 2, Season 1 is finally in sight as Epic Games reveals a late February start for Season 2.

Author: Thomas Bardwell @TomBWrites

There are big changes ahead for Fortnite. | Source: Epic Games/YouTube

  • Epic Games finally settled on a start day for its long-awaited Fortnite update.
  • Chapter 2, Season 2 launches February 20.
  • Epic will introduce a new Chaos physics engine to the battle royale shooter.

Fortnite’s headline-grabbing black hole that ushered in a massive revamp of the map feels like a lifetime ago.

Little has changed for Epic Games’ flagship battle royale shooter since Chapter 2 began in October. A few updates here and there, a collaborative live event with Star Wars featuring virtual incarnations of Geoff Keighley and J.J. Abrams – but not much else.

No real advancements in Fortnite’s environmental storytelling, nor any substantive incremental map changes. The stagnation has been uncharacteristic for a game that defined itself through constant innovation.

The end is in sight, though.

Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 2 Is Almost Here

It seemed like Chapter 1 was never going to end. | Source: Epic Games/YouTube

Epic Games announced today that it has settled on Feb. 20 as the start date for Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 2.

Epic initially extended Season 2 by three months back in late November, bringing it to nearly double the habitual length of the battle royale’s previous seasons. These previously wavered around the 75-day mark.

In a news brief published on the Fortnite website, Epic promises secrets, although it stops short of providing a hint about what shape these might take. The release also includes redacted portions to hammer home the point that Epic will make up for the lack of beefy content updates.

Epic revealed the start date for Season 2 – but not much else. | Source: Epic Games

New Physics Engine Hits Battle Royale Soon

Alongside the launch date announcement, Epic revealed it is pushing out the 11.50 update at the start of February. The update will incorporate the Unreal Engine’s Chaos physics engine into Fortnite.

Here it is in action at last year’s GDC:

The new engine will bring improved physics simulation and a destruction system to the game. Epic Games foresees a few teething issues with the transition to Chaos; it plans to make improvements based on player feedback.

It’s not clear how Chaos will morph the game and change the core gameplay. Nevertheless, it’s reasonable to assume that player constructed buildings will crumble rather than disappear into the ether as they do now.

In the interim, extra Overtime Challenges alongside a fortnight-long event will hit the game to keep players occupied.

This article was edited by Josiah Wilmoth.

Thomas Bardwell @TomBWrites

Thomas is a UK-based video game writer with an unhealthy obsession for everything weird and wonderful about the world of gaming. Contact: tbardwellfreelance[at]gmail[dot]com or Twitter at @TomBWrites

